Near-full evil sweep: 4 EG starters plus 100 Thieves’ Ssumday make up 2022 LCS Summer Split All-Pro squad

The LCS has revealed the winners of this Summer Split’s All-Pro awards and first-place Evil Geniuses dominated the bulk of the league’s first All-Pro team, taking up four of the five slots on the All-Pro squad’s lineup.

EG’s jungler Inspired, mid laner Jojopyun, AD carry Danny, and support Vulcan were all given first-team All-Pro honors. 100 Thieves’ top laner Ssumday also made the first All-Pro team as the only non-EG player. Ssumday’s selection marks the third time in his career that he’s made the LCS’ first All-Pro team.

The lineup of first-team LCS All-Pros looks similar to the LEC’s first All-Pro team, which was revealed earlier today, in that the jungler, mid lane, AD carry, and support positions were all occupied by members of the same team, with the top lane being represented by an outlier. EG top laner Impact finished second in the All-Pro voting at his position, barely coming in second in a close race with Ssumday.

Last split, the LCS’ first All-Pro team was made up only of Cloud9 and Team Liquid players. Bjergsen and CoreJJ, who received first-team honors last split, were elected to the second All-Pro team this summer. Liquid ADC Hans Sama did not earn an All-Pro award for the Summer Split.

Cloud9’s only representative on the All-Pro awards list this summer was ADC Berserker, who made the league’s second team. Reigning LCS MVP and former C9 top laner Summit, who now plays for FunPlus Phoenix in the LPL, did not make the Chinese league’s All-Pro team this summer.

EG’s four first-team All-Pro representatives are a stark upgrade from last split, when the team only had one player finish as a top-three vote-getter in the Spring Split’s All-Pro voting in Vulcan. At the jungle position, it was Inspired who was nearly unanimously selected to the first All-Pro team, earning first-place nods from 42 of the 43 eligible voters.

EG finished the Summer Split with a 15-3 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the 2022 LCS Summer Split playoffs. The postseason will begin this weekend, while EG’s run to a second-consecutive LCS title will begin on Aug. 28 since the team earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.