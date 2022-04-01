C9, Liquid dominate 2022 LCS Spring Split All-Pro teams

With the Spring Split at its conclusion and the LCS playoffs beginning tomorrow, the North American League of Legends league has revealed its All-Pro teams following the 2022 Spring Split. The All-Pro awards this spring were voted upon by league-sponsored analysts, third-party media members, and representatives from professional teams across the league.

This spring, the LCS’ first All-Pro team was composed entirely of players from Cloud9 and Team Liquid. C9’s top-side pairing of Summit and Blaber was voted onto the squad and Liquid’s high-profile trio of Bjergsen, Hans sama, and CoreJJ was granted first-team All-Pro honors.

This split marked the 11th time in Bjergsen’s career that he’s been named to an LCS All-Pro team. Among those 11 occasions, Bjergsen has been voted to the league’s first All-Pro team six times since the award was introduced in 2015. Furthermore, Hans sama was named to his fourth consecutive All-Pro team dating back to his time in the LEC.

CoreJJ, who only played 11 games in the Spring Split, was voted onto the league’s first team, despite missing three of the first four weeks of the split. The Liquid support has played seven splits in the LCS and has now been given first-team All-Pro honors six times.

The league’s second All-Pro team consisted entirely of runners-up in the voting process. Rookies such as FlyQuest mid laner Toucouille and C9 AD carry Berserker were named to the second All-Pro team in their first LCS splits. Additionally, the second All-Pro team saw players from third-place 100 Thieves, top laner Ssumday and support Huhi, receive recognition. Liquid jungler Santorin rounded out the league’s second All-Pro team.

The remainder of the league’s top team, Liquid, was represented in the third All-Pro team, with top laner Bwipo receiving enough votes to receive third-team honors. C9 and 100 Thieves nearly saw their entire starting lineups take home All-Pro titles this spring. C9’s Fudge and 100T’s Closer and FBI were also named to the third team. Only support Winsome missed out on All-Pro for C9 and mid laner Abbedagge missed the cut for 100 Thieves.

C9 and 100 Thieves will kick off the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs this Saturday, April 2.