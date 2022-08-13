All teams qualified for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship

Keep up with all of the qualified teams as Worlds draws nearer.

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just over a month away, and teams worldwide are beginning to qualify for the event. From August through September, the pro League scene’s top teams will lock in their spots at the World Championship.

Worlds will return to North America this year, with the LCS serving as the host league for the event for the first time since the 2016 season. Additionally, this year’s World Championship will be the first edition of the event since 2019, where fans will be allowed to attend all stages of Worlds. In 2020, a limited number of fans were allowed into the Grand Finals between Korea’s DAMWON Gaming and China’s Suning, but fans have not been allowed at Worlds since.

This year, Worlds will tour across North America, with the play-in stage in Mexico City, the group stage in New York City, the semifinals in Atlanta, Georgia, and the finals of the event coming to San Francisco, California.

Every domestic league in the world (apart from the LCL) will send at least one representative to this year’s edition of Worlds. In total, 24 teams from 11 leagues will participate in the World Championship.

Here are all the teams who have qualified for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

LCK (Korea)

No teams from the LCK have yet qualified for the World Championship. The Korean league’s postseason is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17.

LCS (North America)

The LCS has not confirmed any teams for this year’s World Championship. The league’s eight-team postseason will begin on Aug. 20. The finals of the league will take place on Sept. 11 at Chicago’s United Center.

LPL (China)

China’s LPL has not yet determined its participants for this year’s World Championship. The league will send four teams to the tournament for the third consecutive season.

LEC (Europe)

G2 Esports

TBD

TBD

TBD

PCS (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia)

The PCS will send two teams to Worlds—the champion directly to the Group Stage of the event and the runner-up to the play-in stage. The league’s championship will determine which teams attend the event on Sept. 4.

VCS (Vietnam)

Vietnam will return to the Worlds stage this year after a two-year absence in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to the PCS, the league will send its champion to the group stage of Worlds and the runner-up to the play-in stage. The VCS’ grand finals will take place on Sept. 4.

CBLOL (Brazil)

The CBLOL will send its Split Two champion to the Worlds play-in stage. The league’s playoffs are ongoing and will wrap up on Sept. 3.

LJL (Japan)

Japan’s LJL will have one representative at the Worlds play-in stage. That representative will be determined when the league crowns a champion on Sept. 4.

LLA (Latin America)

The champion of the LLA will be crowned on Aug. 27, and will represent Latin America at the play-in stage of Worlds.

LCO (Oceania)

The LCO Split Two champion will be decided on Sept. 4, with the winner of the Oceanic league attending the Worlds play-in stage.

TCL (Turkey)

The TCL will be among the final leagues in the world to declare a Summer Split champion, as the domestic portion of the league’s season is set to wrap up on Sept. 10.

LCL (Commonwealth of Independent States)

The LCL will not be sending a team to this year’s World Championship. The league has been on pause since March 25 due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Worlds 2022 is set to begin on Sept. 29, with the play-in stage being played in Mexico City. This article will continuously update as more teams qualify and lock in their seeds for the World Championship.