China’s LPL Spring Split playoffs to take place online, start April 22

The top eight teams from the regular season will advance to the playoffs.

This season of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) is coming to an abrupt end on April 20.

The Spring Split playoffs will kick off on April 22 and run through May 2 for the finals, bringing together the top eight teams from the regular season.

The matches will be held online in a standard best-of-five format and will be split into two groups. The first, fourth, fifth, and eighth-seeded teams will face off on one side of the bracket, with the second, third, sixth, and seventh on the other.

The current leaders of the league are Invictus Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, Top Esports, and eStar with JD Gaming, Royal Never Give Up, Edward Gaming, and OMG trialing closely behind them.

Team WE and Vici Gaming are just under the threshold and could easily slip into playoff contention if they win this week’s matches.

The winner of the split will take home 60 championship points and represent China in the Mid-Seasonal Invitational later this year. The current reigning MSI champions are Europe’s G2 Esports, but FunPlus Phoenix could be the favorites due to their winning performance at Worlds 2019.

The playoffs for North America’s LCS and Europe’s LEC are underway. The postseason for Korea’s LCK starts this week on Saturday, April 18.

Viewers can watch this year’s LPL playoffs on the league’s official Twitch broadcast.