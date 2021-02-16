C9 Perkz: “I know that Jankos wants to go to NA after this year.”

One of LEC’s finest junglers might be contemplating a move even further west.

Perkz, who made a guest appearance on IWillDominate’s podcast The Crackdown last night, said that former teammate G2 Esports’ Jankos wanted to move to the LCS after the season.

The jungler has won four LEC split championships and one Mid-Season Invitational with G2. On paper, Jankos is now part of the strongest G2 lineups ever assembled after the acquisition of Rekkles, in a bid to claim an elusive World Championship for the organization.

For Jankos, who started his professional career in 2013 and is one of League‘s longest-tenured pro players, the prospect of winding down his competitive career could be an attractive one, whether he wins Worlds or not. Jankos has been previously vocal about his intention to divert more attention to streaming and a potential move to the LCS once the desire to compete at the highest level fades.

While LEC remains one of the more competitive regions in League, it’s well-known that LCS salaries are far higher, especially for a potentially high-tier import such as Jankos.

Related: The average 2020 LCS player salary is reportedly $410,000

For Perkz, who once called Jankos his “favorite teammate ever,” a reunion could be on the cards. C9 has been excellent through the first weeks of the LCS Spring 2021 split, but even the most dominant NA teams have had lackluster results on the international stage.

Should LCS have another poor showing in Worlds like 2020, where none of its teams made it out of groups, the region’s elite orgs could be salivating at the chance to capture one of the West’s most revered junglers, even if it’s towards the tail end of his career.