C9 Blaber wins 2020 LCS Spring MVP award

Cloud9 jungler Blaber was named the 2020 LCS Spring MVP today, beating out fellow teammate Nisqy.

The 20-year-old played a monumental role in helping C9 secure a dominant 17-1 record, performing well in his first split as a full-time starter.

Blaber sported an impressive 6.6 KDA while maintaining over 70-percent kill participation.

While Blaber’s split was astounding, he’s certainly in good company with C9. The entire starting lineup was selected to the All-Pro first team for the 2020 LCS Spring Split. And three of the five starters were in the running for this split’s MVP.

This is the second split in a row that a C9 jungler has won LCS MVP. Evil Geniuses jungler Svenskeren won the 2019 Summer Split MVP during his tenure with C9.

Fans can watch Blaber’s stellar jungling in action this Sunday at 3pm CT when C9 will take on either EG or FlyQuest in the LCS Finals.

