Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing Bwipo wearing the FlyQuest jersey in League of Legends.
Photo via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Bwipo breaks down why one of LoL’s most simple-to-play champions is overpowered right now

The Demacian juggernaut never fails to amaze players. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 09:09 am

Veteran League of Legends player Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau shared his thoughts on Garen and how the recent runes changes make the champion’s ultimate a game-changer.

Recommended Videos

“I just think Garen is overpowered right now. He gets like Last Stand (which) works on his ultimate. Axiom Arcanist works on his ultimate. Like this shit does like half your health,” Bwipo said in an interview with Jatt, adding “unironically” if the enemy champion is under 45 percent health, then they’re just dead. Bwipo also mentioned that Garen does well in this lane swap meta—you gain the same amount of resistance stats as a K’Sante by just pressing your W.

Picture showing Bwipo of FlyQuest on stage during LTA North Week 3 Day 1 at the Riot Games Arena on February 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Bwipo was just a monster on Garen in LTA North. Photo via Riot Games

The League community was in for a surprise when Bwipo pulled out the Garen blind pick during FlyQuest’s match against Dignitas in LTA North Split One. This was Garen’s first-ever appearance in LTA North 2025, leading to players questioning how this pick went under the radar for so long.

Within minutes of the match against Dignitas, Bwipo got into a duel with the enemy top laner. Camille dropped barely under 50 percent health, and Bwipo hit level six before using his ultimate and securing first blood. His damage and regeneration made him a menace throughout the match, ending with a solid 7/2/8 KDA.

Garen’s usually seen as the easy-to-play, beginner-friendly champion who is great at tanking damage. His ultimate is an execute, installing killing enemies with low health. But with runes like Last Stand and Axiom Arcanist, the champion is much more than just a tank. Last Stand deals five percent more damage to champions, and Axiom Arcanist has 14 percent increased damage on ultimate, forming a great synergy with Garen.

With so much damage on his ultimate, Garen can easily catch enemies way above their execution health range and kill them immediately in teamfights.

Bwipo is generally known for his vast champion pool and for making out-of-the-box picks to surprise his opponents. Just the match before Garen, he picked Swain. Many of his creative picks are also due to the Fearless Drafts, which encourage players to use different champions.

Bwipo shared his top lane meta picks on Jan. 30, which included K’Sante, Ambessa, and Jayce. He also shared details about their counter matchups, including champions like Rumble, Urgot, and many other spicy picks, but it didn’t say much about Garen. With FlyQuest now streaming their scrims publicly, now is the perfect time to watch Bwipo.

Riot has taken note of the Garen situation, and Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has already announced that nerfs are coming to the champion in Patch 25.S1.4.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube