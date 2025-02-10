LoL fans agree Fearless Draft could revive esports

Fearless Draft is a real game-changer for competitive League of Legends—and it’s so good that fans think it could revive esports.

A discussion started by a player in a Feb. 9 Reddit thread caused an avalanche of positive comments about the new Fearless Draft. According to League fans, this fresh addition to the esports scene makes games more fun and unpredictable because they get to see different champions in action. With all professional leagues across the world implementing this change, fans agree this could increase pro play viewership and completely save the esports scene.

T1 is one of the greatest esports teams of all time. Photo via Riot Games

What makes Fearless Draft so interesting is that teams must adapt to larger champion pools. This means new strategies, drafts, and tactics play a crucial role more than ever—and that’s exactly what fans hope to see. Marked as the “best thing to happen to LoL esports, fans love this change.

“I love fearless draft, we just had a really cool taliyah mid, aphelios adc, and blitz support game in LCK where those champs would never have come out without fearless,” a player commented in League’s subreddit.

While that shows that many LCK and LPL fans already love Fearless Draft, some LEC fans find it pointless, and some believe it has no impact on viewership at all.

“Viewership has actually been down since introducing fearless; although fearless probably isn’t to blame especially considering LEC doesn’t really use it yet with their best-of-one,” another player commented.

New changes and additions always come and go, and while some are accepted easily, it’s understandable that some players have concerns. However, for Fearless Draft to be a massive success everywhere, changes to the formats of regular splits in professional leagues like LEC are undoubtedly necessary and bound to happen.

As a breath of fresh air for everyone, Fearless Draft is a fantastic change that greatly benefits best-of-three and best-of-five series. Although it takes a bit of time for everyone to adjust to this addition, it’s safe to say that Fearless Draft spiced things up more than ever, and it’s definitely here to stay.

