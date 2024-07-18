Best Jinx Build in LoL Swarm

Jinx is one of the starter champions you can use in League of Legends’ new PvE mode Swarm. Starting a new mode can be scary when you’re unsure of the best build path. Don’t worry; we can give you the best Jinx build in Swarm.

Recommended Videos

Champions work slightly differently in Swarm, starting with their abilities. For example, Jinx’s auto attack is essentially an upgraded version of her League basic attack. Once you hit level three, you unlock Jinx’s second ability, Fishbones, which fires multiple rockets at the target area and explodes on impact. This ability is great for escaping moments when you are trapped in a corner. The only remaining ability from traditional LoL is Super Mega Death Rocket—but there are still more things to think about when building your Jinx in Swarm.

Jinx’s best weapons in Swarm

Like in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and more, there are optimal build paths you can aim for to get the most out of your character. While there is some RNG involved in terms of which augments to go for, these are optimal weapon choices for Jinx:

Meow Meow

UwU Blaster

Iceblast Armor

Blade-o-rang

Bunny Megablast

You will upgrade these weapons through augments each time you level up. Once you have reached max rank (six), the weapon will evolve into something bigger and better. This build combines defensive capabilities with immense damage that will see you running around the map for fun.

Jinx slaying Priomordians in Swarm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upgrading Meow Meow is a no-brainer. When upgraded, this weapon turns into Battle Cat Barrage, firing more rockets and causing chaos. Your cooldowns will be relatively small in the late game, so having this weapon at your disposal is great. UwU Blaster is one of the most popular weapons to play on Jinx. This rapidly fires projectiles at the nearest enemy and, when upgraded, fires twice as fast. You need some defense in your arsenal with every build, and Iceblast Armor provides that. This weapon freezes enemies close to you and, when upgraded, grants you a shield that freezes enemies when it expires.

Blade-o-rang is one of the funniest weapons in the late game because of how chaotic it gets. You fire a boomerang-style projectile at an enemy that ricochets and returns to you. Once fully upgraded it shoots multiple projectiles, essentially slicing and dicing every Primordian in sight. The final weapon on this list is Bunny Megablast. This weapon fires orbital strikes at the enemy, and when upgraded, it fires a bombardment, leaving the enemy no chance of survival.

Best base upgrades for Jinx in Swarm

You can purchase stat upgrades via the store. Image via Riot Games

Having shorter cooldowns means you will survive longer in Swarm, and Ability Haste is an absolute must for Jinx. It will allow her to use her abilities more frequently, meaning she can collect more XP after killing enemies. This goes hand-in-hand with UwU Blaster, which also provides Ability Haste. Here are the best upgrades for Jinx in Swarm.

Ability Haste

Armor

Damage

Area Size

Duration

Health Regen

This is a reasonably balanced build, with each of her weapons providing essential stats that can be upgraded later. Damage is also an important upgrade in Swarm; you can have all of the Ability Haste in the world, but you will be dead very quickly if your weapons do no damage.

You will also want to run Armor and Health Regen for defense. Sometimes, it can be challenging to find a health pack, so having your health tick back up naturally is excellent. The final upgrade you are going to want to look for is Area Size. Upgrading this will also help towards your objectives. Additionally, you will want to purchase these passive upgrades in the store before queuing up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy