Best Illaoi build in LoL Swarm

Fearless and reliable, Illaoi is one of the newest additions to League of Legends‘ formidable Anima Squad. She is also ready to defend Earth against the incoming Primordian onslaught in the game’s newest PvE game mode, Swarm—but only with the right build for the job.

There are many different weapons and upgrades you can collect over the course of a game. Depending on the champion you’ve chosen, you’ll need to pick wisely so you can maximize your potential on the battlefield, whether you’re a ranged threat like Xayah and Jinx, a ferocious melee damage dealer like Yasuo, or a frontline brawler like Illaoi.

If you’re looking to get right into the Primordians’ face, here is the best build for Illaoi in League‘s new Swarm game mode.

Unbreakable Illaoi: Illaoi’s best League of Legends Swarm build

Built for a fight for the ages. Image via Riot Games

Illaoi can dish out a ton of punishment with the right items and upgrades, while also becoming an unbreakable tank who can soak up a ton of damage for her team. The items you find and the upgrades you are given will be up to chance, but you can still reach a powerful mid-to-late game build if you focus on certain aspects of her kit.

Best weapons for Illaoi’s Unbreakable build in Swarm

Although there are several options you can choose while you smash through countless waves of enemies, there are only four different items to prioritize if you want to be a tanky threat that can soak up damage while still dealing out her own lessons to the Primordian threat. These items are:

Radiant Field

Iceblast Armor

Cyclonic Slicers

Statikk Sword

Radiant Field and Iceblast Armor are key ingredients to creating Unbreakable Illaoi since they both scale with how durable she is. Radiant Field creates a zone around Illaoi that damages nearby enemies while also scaling off of her maximum health, while Iceblast Armor blocks incoming damage and freezes people.

With her main tank items acquired, you’ll also need some reliable damage for Illaoi, especially since she isn’t built for DPS purposes. With Cyclonic Slicers, you can simply walk through enemy hordes while cutting through them with ease, while Statikk Sword allows her to deal even more damage without having to focus her attention too much on attacking directly.

Best upgrade prioritization for Illaoi’s Unbreakable build in Swarm

You’ll want to soak up as much damage as possible as Illaoi, so her passive upgrade priorities are relatively straight-forward. There are a few really useful upgrades for her survival, whether its increasing her durability or making sure her tentacle spawns last longer on the battlefield.

These are the main passives you’ll want to upgrade as the game progresses:

Duration

Armor

Max Health

Damage

Health Regen

Haste

Duration and Armor are pretty easy upgrades since the former allows her to deal more damage, while the latter directly increases her tankiness. Max Health, on the other hand, is a great stat to boost since it also helps scale up her Radiant Field to deal more damage while also allowing her to soak up even more damage.

