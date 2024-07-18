Image Credit: Bethesda
Battle Cat Jinx skin
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

All Missions in League of Legends Swarm

Everything you need to know about the missions and objectives for Swarm.
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 10:04 am

League of Legends’ newest PvE mode, Swarm, comes with many missions and objectives for players to complete, and we’ve got a comprehensive list for you. 

Missions vary in League, from simply rewarding players for playing the game to complex challenges that require a lot of skill, but there is fun for everyone. Riot has introduced a couple of new missions to coincide with the launch of Swarm, which was released along with the 2024 Anima Squad event.

Every Anima Squad mission in League of Legends

At the time of writing, there are only a few Swarm-related missions, but we will update this as more are added. In the Anima Squad event, playing Swarm counts towards specific missions. 

MissionDescriptionReward
Anima Squad 2024 – Infinite Mission (Repeating Mission)Earn points from time spent playing and winning games (200)200 LoL Event XP
Anima Squad 2024 Mission 1 of 15Get takedowns (matchmade only) OR earn points from time spent playing or winning games (200)650 LoL Event XP
Anima Squad 2024 – Swarm!Destroy Primordian enemies in Swarm – 10k (double progress when playing with friends)350 LoL Event XP

Every story objective in LoL Swarm

List of every objective in LoL Swarm
Lots to sink your teeth into. Screenshot taken by Dot Esports.

While the missions are a fun way to earn event XP, you can complete several more Swarm-related objectives to help level up your experience in the mode. These are specific to Swarm and only help improve your character as you progress through the story.

Here are all of the story-based objectives in Swarm:

ObjectiveReward
Survive for 2 minutesWeapon: Blade-o-rang
Survive for 5 minutesPassive: Health Regen
Survive for 15 minutesFeature: Battle Bunny Boons
Defeat Rek’Sai on Warehouse DistrictMap: The Outskirts
Defeat Briar on The OutskirtsChampion: Briar + Map: Subterranean Lab
Defeat Bel’Veth on Subterranean LabChampion: Yasuo + Map: The Beachhead
Defeat Aatrox on The BeachheadMap: Matchmaking Island + hard difficulty
Draft 3 passives in one game+1 Inventory slot
Level 5 weapons to level 5 in one gameWeapon: T.I.B.B.E.R.S
Evolve a weaponPassive: Projectile Count
Reach level 10Passive: Movement Speed
Reach level 20Weapon: Statikk Sword
Reach level 30Upgrade: XP
Upgrade Blade-o-rang to level onePassive: Ability Haste
Upgrade Searing Shortbow to level twoChampion: Leona
Upgrade Lioness’s Lament to level two200 gold
Upgrade Gatling Bunny-Guns to level two200 gold 
Upgrade Vortex Glove to level fourPassive: Critical Chance
Upgrade Radiant Field to level fourChampion: Illaoi
Upgrade Anti-Shark Sea Bomb to level four400 gold
Upgrade Iceblast Armor to level four400 gold
Reach level 25 with JinxWeapon: Vortex Glove
Reach level 25 with SeraphineUpgrade: Projectile Count
Reach level 25 with LeonaWeapon: Final City Transit
Reach level 25 with IllaoiPassive: Duration
Reach level 30 with BriarWeapon: Anti-Shark Sea Bomb
Reach level 30 with YasuoWeapon: Battle Bunny Crossbow
Reach level 35 with RivenWeapon: Paw Print Poisoner
Reach level 35 with AuroraWeapon: The Annihilator
Eeach level 35 with XayahWeapon: Echoing Batblades
Defeat 35 elite enemiesPassive: Area Size
Pick up three health packsUpgrade: Health regen
Destroy 200 boxesPassive: EXP
Pick up five VacuumsPassive: Pickup Radius
Active the Health Fountain on Warehouse District four timesWeapon: Radiant Field
Load a fuel cell into the ion cannon on Subterranean LabWeapon: Bunny Mega-Blast
Freeze an enemy with the Freeze Bomb on Subterranean LabWeapon: Iceblast Armor
Pick up 5000 goldUpgrade: Gold
Pick up 10,000 XP orbsUpgrade: Pickup Radius + 650 Even Pass XP
Crit 40,000 timesUpgrade: Critical Chance
Use champion abilities a total of 200 timesUpgrade: Ability Haste
Ride in the carUpgrade: Duration
Pick up 10 bombsUpgrade: Area Size
Reach 1750 maximum healthUpgrade: Maximum Health
Obtain four Battle Bunny Boons in one gameUpgrade: Battle Bunny Boon Duration
Complete a Yuumi QuestAugment: Size Scrambler
Complete a Bel’Veth TrialWeapon: Ani-Mines
Defeat 15,000 enemiesFeature: Yuumi Quests
Defeat 25,000 enemiesWeapon: YuumiBot + Cybercat Yuumi Emote
Defeat 40,000 enemies+1 Reroll
Evolve Lioness’s Lament400 gold
Evolve Searing Shortbow400 gold
Evolve Cyclonic Slicers400 gold
Evolve UwU Blaster400 gold
Evolve Radiant Field400 gold
Eolve Vortex Glove400 gold
