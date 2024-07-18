All Missions in League of Legends Swarm

League of Legends’ newest PvE mode, Swarm, comes with many missions and objectives for players to complete, and we’ve got a comprehensive list for you.

Missions vary in League, from simply rewarding players for playing the game to complex challenges that require a lot of skill, but there is fun for everyone. Riot has introduced a couple of new missions to coincide with the launch of Swarm, which was released along with the 2024 Anima Squad event.

Every Anima Squad mission in League of Legends

At the time of writing, there are only a few Swarm-related missions, but we will update this as more are added. In the Anima Squad event, playing Swarm counts towards specific missions.

Mission Description Reward Anima Squad 2024 – Infinite Mission (Repeating Mission) Earn points from time spent playing and winning games (200) 200 LoL Event XP Anima Squad 2024 Mission 1 of 15 Get takedowns (matchmade only) OR earn points from time spent playing or winning games (200) 650 LoL Event XP Anima Squad 2024 – Swarm! Destroy Primordian enemies in Swarm – 10k (double progress when playing with friends) 350 LoL Event XP

Every story objective in LoL Swarm

Lots to sink your teeth into. Screenshot taken by Dot Esports.

While the missions are a fun way to earn event XP, you can complete several more Swarm-related objectives to help level up your experience in the mode. These are specific to Swarm and only help improve your character as you progress through the story.

Here are all of the story-based objectives in Swarm:

Objective Reward Survive for 2 minutes Weapon: Blade-o-rang Survive for 5 minutes Passive: Health Regen Survive for 15 minutes Feature: Battle Bunny Boons Defeat Rek’Sai on Warehouse District Map: The Outskirts Defeat Briar on The Outskirts Champion: Briar + Map: Subterranean Lab Defeat Bel’Veth on Subterranean Lab Champion: Yasuo + Map: The Beachhead Defeat Aatrox on The Beachhead Map: Matchmaking Island + hard difficulty Draft 3 passives in one game +1 Inventory slot Level 5 weapons to level 5 in one game Weapon: T.I.B.B.E.R.S Evolve a weapon Passive: Projectile Count Reach level 10 Passive: Movement Speed Reach level 20 Weapon: Statikk Sword Reach level 30 Upgrade: XP Upgrade Blade-o-rang to level one Passive: Ability Haste Upgrade Searing Shortbow to level two Champion: Leona Upgrade Lioness’s Lament to level two 200 gold Upgrade Gatling Bunny-Guns to level two 200 gold Upgrade Vortex Glove to level four Passive: Critical Chance Upgrade Radiant Field to level four Champion: Illaoi Upgrade Anti-Shark Sea Bomb to level four 400 gold Upgrade Iceblast Armor to level four 400 gold Reach level 25 with Jinx Weapon: Vortex Glove Reach level 25 with Seraphine Upgrade: Projectile Count Reach level 25 with Leona Weapon: Final City Transit Reach level 25 with Illaoi Passive: Duration Reach level 30 with Briar Weapon: Anti-Shark Sea Bomb Reach level 30 with Yasuo Weapon: Battle Bunny Crossbow Reach level 35 with Riven Weapon: Paw Print Poisoner Reach level 35 with Aurora Weapon: The Annihilator Eeach level 35 with Xayah Weapon: Echoing Batblades Defeat 35 elite enemies Passive: Area Size Pick up three health packs Upgrade: Health regen Destroy 200 boxes Passive: EXP Pick up five Vacuums Passive: Pickup Radius Active the Health Fountain on Warehouse District four times Weapon: Radiant Field Load a fuel cell into the ion cannon on Subterranean Lab Weapon: Bunny Mega-Blast Freeze an enemy with the Freeze Bomb on Subterranean Lab Weapon: Iceblast Armor Pick up 5000 gold Upgrade: Gold Pick up 10,000 XP orbs Upgrade: Pickup Radius + 650 Even Pass XP Crit 40,000 times Upgrade: Critical Chance Use champion abilities a total of 200 times Upgrade: Ability Haste Ride in the car Upgrade: Duration Pick up 10 bombs Upgrade: Area Size Reach 1750 maximum health Upgrade: Maximum Health Obtain four Battle Bunny Boons in one game Upgrade: Battle Bunny Boon Duration Complete a Yuumi Quest Augment: Size Scrambler Complete a Bel’Veth Trial Weapon: Ani-Mines Defeat 15,000 enemies Feature: Yuumi Quests Defeat 25,000 enemies Weapon: YuumiBot + Cybercat Yuumi Emote Defeat 40,000 enemies +1 Reroll Evolve Lioness’s Lament 400 gold Evolve Searing Shortbow 400 gold Evolve Cyclonic Slicers 400 gold Evolve UwU Blaster 400 gold Evolve Radiant Field 400 gold Eolve Vortex Glove 400 gold

