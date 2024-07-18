All Missions in League of Legends Swarm

League of Legends’ newest PvE mode, Swarm, comes with many missions and objectives for players to complete, and we’ve got a comprehensive list for you.
Missions vary in League, from simply rewarding players for playing the game to complex challenges that require a lot of skill, but there is fun for everyone. Riot has introduced a couple of new missions to coincide with the launch of Swarm, which was released along with the 2024 Anima Squad event.
Every Anima Squad mission in League of Legends
At the time of writing, there are only a few Swarm-related missions, but we will update this as more are added. In the Anima Squad event, playing Swarm counts towards specific missions.
|Mission
|Description
|Reward
|Anima Squad 2024 – Infinite Mission (Repeating Mission)
|Earn points from time spent playing and winning games (200)
|200 LoL Event XP
|Anima Squad 2024 Mission 1 of 15
|Get takedowns (matchmade only) OR earn points from time spent playing or winning games (200)
|650 LoL Event XP
|Anima Squad 2024 – Swarm!
|Destroy Primordian enemies in Swarm – 10k (double progress when playing with friends)
|350 LoL Event XP
Every story objective in LoL Swarm
While the missions are a fun way to earn event XP, you can complete several more Swarm-related objectives to help level up your experience in the mode. These are specific to Swarm and only help improve your character as you progress through the story.
Here are all of the story-based objectives in Swarm:
|Objective
|Reward
|Survive for 2 minutes
|Weapon: Blade-o-rang
|Survive for 5 minutes
|Passive: Health Regen
|Survive for 15 minutes
|Feature: Battle Bunny Boons
|Defeat Rek’Sai on Warehouse District
|Map: The Outskirts
|Defeat Briar on The Outskirts
|Champion: Briar + Map: Subterranean Lab
|Defeat Bel’Veth on Subterranean Lab
|Champion: Yasuo + Map: The Beachhead
|Defeat Aatrox on The Beachhead
|Map: Matchmaking Island + hard difficulty
|Draft 3 passives in one game
|+1 Inventory slot
|Level 5 weapons to level 5 in one game
|Weapon: T.I.B.B.E.R.S
|Evolve a weapon
|Passive: Projectile Count
|Reach level 10
|Passive: Movement Speed
|Reach level 20
|Weapon: Statikk Sword
|Reach level 30
|Upgrade: XP
|Upgrade Blade-o-rang to level one
|Passive: Ability Haste
|Upgrade Searing Shortbow to level two
|Champion: Leona
|Upgrade Lioness’s Lament to level two
|200 gold
|Upgrade Gatling Bunny-Guns to level two
|200 gold
|Upgrade Vortex Glove to level four
|Passive: Critical Chance
|Upgrade Radiant Field to level four
|Champion: Illaoi
|Upgrade Anti-Shark Sea Bomb to level four
|400 gold
|Upgrade Iceblast Armor to level four
|400 gold
|Reach level 25 with Jinx
|Weapon: Vortex Glove
|Reach level 25 with Seraphine
|Upgrade: Projectile Count
|Reach level 25 with Leona
|Weapon: Final City Transit
|Reach level 25 with Illaoi
|Passive: Duration
|Reach level 30 with Briar
|Weapon: Anti-Shark Sea Bomb
|Reach level 30 with Yasuo
|Weapon: Battle Bunny Crossbow
|Reach level 35 with Riven
|Weapon: Paw Print Poisoner
|Reach level 35 with Aurora
|Weapon: The Annihilator
|Eeach level 35 with Xayah
|Weapon: Echoing Batblades
|Defeat 35 elite enemies
|Passive: Area Size
|Pick up three health packs
|Upgrade: Health regen
|Destroy 200 boxes
|Passive: EXP
|Pick up five Vacuums
|Passive: Pickup Radius
|Active the Health Fountain on Warehouse District four times
|Weapon: Radiant Field
|Load a fuel cell into the ion cannon on Subterranean Lab
|Weapon: Bunny Mega-Blast
|Freeze an enemy with the Freeze Bomb on Subterranean Lab
|Weapon: Iceblast Armor
|Pick up 5000 gold
|Upgrade: Gold
|Pick up 10,000 XP orbs
|Upgrade: Pickup Radius + 650 Even Pass XP
|Crit 40,000 times
|Upgrade: Critical Chance
|Use champion abilities a total of 200 times
|Upgrade: Ability Haste
|Ride in the car
|Upgrade: Duration
|Pick up 10 bombs
|Upgrade: Area Size
|Reach 1750 maximum health
|Upgrade: Maximum Health
|Obtain four Battle Bunny Boons in one game
|Upgrade: Battle Bunny Boon Duration
|Complete a Yuumi Quest
|Augment: Size Scrambler
|Complete a Bel’Veth Trial
|Weapon: Ani-Mines
|Defeat 15,000 enemies
|Feature: Yuumi Quests
|Defeat 25,000 enemies
|Weapon: YuumiBot + Cybercat Yuumi Emote
|Defeat 40,000 enemies
|+1 Reroll
|Evolve Lioness’s Lament
|400 gold
|Evolve Searing Shortbow
|400 gold
|Evolve Cyclonic Slicers
|400 gold
|Evolve UwU Blaster
|400 gold
|Evolve Radiant Field
|400 gold
|Eolve Vortex Glove
|400 gold
