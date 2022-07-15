BDS to compete remotely in LEC this week after Agresivoo tests positive for COVID

Team BDS won’t be returning to the LEC studio in Berlin this weekend.

Tobiasz “Agresivoo” Ciba, the top laner for the League of Legends team, has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team will be competing remotely for this week’s matches in the 2022 LEC Summer Split.

LEC WEEK 4 UPDATE pic.twitter.com/22I5XQdQWl — Team BDS (@TeamBDS) July 15, 2022

The player, according to BDS, “has only been showing very mild symptoms,” so it’s likely he will recover soon. The org underlined that it takes the pandemic “very serious[ly] and highly value[s] the health of our staff and players, above all.”

This isn’t the first case of COVID in the LEC this split. On June 24, SK Gaming were forced to compete online after Janik “JNX” Bartels tested positive for the virus.

The LEC operated using an online format for several splits from 2020, with the production crew, casters, and players appearing in the studio only on occasion. Since returning on a more permanent basis, the organizers have prioritized the well-being of players above everything else.

Team BDS don’t have an easy weekend ahead of them. They are set to face off against MAD Lions and Rogue, who will undoubtedly be tough to overcome.

Fans can follow week four of the 2022 LEC Summer Split on LoL Esports’ official site.