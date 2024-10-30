All new and upcoming League of Legends skins

Each year Riot Games changes numerous features in League of Legends, from champions to systems, items, and many more. While major tweaks are usually introduced at the start of each year, later on the game is updated with patches, which also bring new skins to the table.

Recommended Videos

So far, 2024 has been no different. There’s only been one instance where two skins were added to League. In most other cases, Riot added a couple of them, with each patch usually introducing skins from a specific collection.

All new League skins released in 2024

This year has seen a plethora of collections having new skins added to them. It began with Dragonmancer versions of Vayne, Kassadin, Fiora, and Rakan, with the latter even getting a Prestige version (more on them later).

Dragonmancer Rakan was one of the first skins added to League in 2024. Image via Riot Games

Fortunately for us, the developer makes sure to keep things balanced and diversified. At the time of writing, we’ve seen more than 20 patches in 2024’s League calendar, and none of them added skins from a line that had already seen fresh ones this year. Additionally, the upcoming ones will introduce a new collection called Chosen of the Wolf, expanding on the wide variety of skins.

Without further ado, here are all the skins released in 2024 so far.

Skins released Patch Release date Dragonmancer Vayne

Dragonmancer Rakan

Dragonmancer Kassadin

Dragonmancer Fiora Patch 14.1 Jan. 10, 2024 Foreseen Yasuo

Primal Ambush Vi

Primal Ambush Talon

Primal Ambush Sivir

Primal Ambush Riven

Three Honors Akshan

Heavenscale Smolder (on Jan. 31) Patch 14.2 Jan. 24, 2024 Heavenscale Master Yi

Heavenscale Lee Sin

Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin

Heavenscale Kai’Sa

Heavenscale Janna

Heavenscale Ezreal

Heavenscale Diana Patch 14.3 Feb. 7, 2024 Porcelain Morgana

Porcelain Miss Fortune

Porcelain Kindred

Porcelain Irelia

Porcelain Graves

Porcelain Darius

Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol Patch 14.4 Feb. 22, 2024 PROJECT: Naafiri

PROJECT: Jax

PROJECT: Gangplank Patch 14.5 March 6, 2024 Peacemaker High Noon Yone

High Noon Yone

Victorious Tryndamere

High Noon Rell

Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix

High Noon Gragas

High Noon Evelynn Patch 14.6 March 20, 2024 Zesty Dip Zac

Cheddar Chief Twitch

Durian Defender Rammus

Choo-Choo Ornn

Toy Terror Cho’Gath Patch 14.7 April 3, 2024 Blood Moon Zyra

Blood Moon Zed

Blood Moon Fiddlesticks Patch 14.8 April 17, 2024 Empyrean Varus

Empyrean Nocturne

Empyrean Malzahar

Empyrean Kayle

Empyrean Brand

Empyrean Akali Patch 14.9 May 1, 2024 Faerie Court Tristana

Faerie Court Soraka

Faerie Court Lux

Faerie Court Lillia

Victorious Kog’Maw (on May 17) Patch 14.10 May 15, 2024 Infernal Olaf

Infernal Karma

Infernal Ashe Patch 14.11 May 30, 2024 Crystalis Indomitus Xerath

Risen Legend LeBlanc

Risen Legend Ahri

Immortalized Legend Ahri Patch 14.12 June 12, 2024 Rain Shepherd Milio

Rain Shepherd Fizz Patch 14.13 June 26, 2024 Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi

Cyber Cat Yuumi

Battle Bat Xayah

Battle Dove Seraphine

Primordian Rek’Sai

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

Primordian Bel’Veth

Battle Bunny Aurora Patch 14.14 July 17, 2024 Battle Wolf Yasuo

Battle Lion Leona

Battle Bear Illaoi

Primordian Briar

Primordian Aatrox Patch 14.15 July 31, 2024 T1 Orianna

T1 Lee Sin

T1 Jinx

T1 Jayce

T1 Bard Patch 14.16 Aug. 14, 2024 Battle Queen Miss Fortune

Battle Queen Gwen

Fallen God-King Garen

Battle Queen Fiora

Divine God-King Darius Patch 14.17 Aug. 28, 2024 Janitor Thresh

Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus

Attorney Azir Patch 14.18 Sept. 11, 2024 Fright Night Zeri

Worlds 2024 Viego

Fright Night Veigar

Victorious Sona

Fright Night Shaco

Fright Night Pyke

Fright Night Nunu & Willump Patch 14.19 Sept. 25, 2024 Ann-Sivir-Sary

Cosplayer Neeko

Esports Fan Trundle

Genesis Nightbringer Yasuo

Music Fan Gragas Patch 14.20 Oct. 9, 2024 Dark Cosmic Diana

Dark Star Kai’Sa

Dark Star Sylas

Dark Star Yorick

Dark Star Zoe Patch 14.21 Oct. 23, 2024

While we see new skins in League every patch, every now and then the developer also adds Prestige ones. These stand out in terms of attention to detail and quality. As a result, they’re usually more expensive than the other ones. Here’s the list of those who debuted so far in 2024.

Prestige skin Patch Release date Prestige Dragonmancer Rakan Patch 14.1 Jan. 9, 2024 Prestige Heavenscale Ezreal Patch 14.3 Feb. 7, 2024 Prestige Porcelain Kindred Patch 14.4 Feb. 22, 2024 Prestige High Noon Evelynn Patch 14.6 March 20, 2024 Prestige Empyrean Kayle Patch 14.9 May 1, 2024 Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi

Prestige Battle Lion Leona Patch 14.14 July 17, 2024 Prestige Fright Night Zeri Patch 14.19 Sept. 25, 2024 Prestige Dark Cosmic Diana Patch 14.21 Oct. 23, 2024

For the most part, Riot does its best to ensure every champion gets at least one skin a year. However, this doesn’t always happen.

Some of the more popular champs often get a few skins each year. In 2024 alone, Miss Fortune, Darius, and Lee Sin received more than one skin. Although, in the case of the latter, he was selected by the Worlds 2023 champion, Oner, and Riot had to comply with his request to create another Lee Sin skin.

Each Worlds champions receive exclusive skins to commemorate their achievement. Image via Riot Games.

Either way, it can be frustrating to see numerous champions receive skins regularly every year, while others have to wait what feels like ages to get one. For example, Ezreal, Akali, Lux, and Miss Fortune all own at least 20 skins, and have got at least one this year. Skarner, on the other hand, hasn’t been treated with one since 2020, though, he received a gameplay and visual rework in 2024. Corki, Braum, and Alistar, however, are waiting for new additions to their collection since 2021.

What League skins will release next in 2024?

Riot rarely reveals what skins are coming in the next patches. However, when one update hits the live servers, the PBE ones are often also updated with skins that are bound to officially launch in the next patch. This way we can predict which champions are next in line to receive them, and from which collection they’ll be. As of Oct. 30, 2024, judging by the latest data, it looks like champs listed below are bound to get one in Patch 14.22, which goes live on Nov. 6.

Patch 14.22

Chosen of the Wolf Kindred

Chosen of the Wolf Swain

Prestige Chosen of the Wolf Swain

Chosen of the Wolf Katarina

Chosen of the Wolf Pantheon

Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa

We will continue updating this page as more League skins release.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy