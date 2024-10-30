All new and upcoming League of Legends skins

Each year Riot Games changes numerous features in League of Legends, from champions to systems, items, and many more. While major tweaks are usually introduced at the start of each year, later on the game is updated with patches, which also bring new skins to the table.
So far, 2024 has been no different. There’s only been one instance where two skins were added to League. In most other cases, Riot added a couple of them, with each patch usually introducing skins from a specific collection.
All new League skins released in 2024
This year has seen a plethora of collections having new skins added to them. It began with Dragonmancer versions of Vayne, Kassadin, Fiora, and Rakan, with the latter even getting a Prestige version (more on them later).
Fortunately for us, the developer makes sure to keep things balanced and diversified. At the time of writing, we’ve seen more than 20 patches in 2024’s League calendar, and none of them added skins from a line that had already seen fresh ones this year. Additionally, the upcoming ones will introduce a new collection called Chosen of the Wolf, expanding on the wide variety of skins.
Without further ado, here are all the skins released in 2024 so far.
|Skins released
|Patch
|Release date
|Dragonmancer Vayne
Dragonmancer Rakan
Dragonmancer Kassadin
Dragonmancer Fiora
|Patch 14.1
|Jan. 10, 2024
|Foreseen Yasuo
Primal Ambush Vi
Primal Ambush Talon
Primal Ambush Sivir
Primal Ambush Riven
Three Honors Akshan
Heavenscale Smolder (on Jan. 31)
|Patch 14.2
|Jan. 24, 2024
|Heavenscale Master Yi
Heavenscale Lee Sin
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin
Heavenscale Kai’Sa
Heavenscale Janna
Heavenscale Ezreal
Heavenscale Diana
|Patch 14.3
|Feb. 7, 2024
|Porcelain Morgana
Porcelain Miss Fortune
Porcelain Kindred
Porcelain Irelia
Porcelain Graves
Porcelain Darius
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol
|Patch 14.4
|Feb. 22, 2024
|PROJECT: Naafiri
PROJECT: Jax
PROJECT: Gangplank
|Patch 14.5
|March 6, 2024
|Peacemaker High Noon Yone
High Noon Yone
Victorious Tryndamere
High Noon Rell
Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix
High Noon Gragas
High Noon Evelynn
|Patch 14.6
|March 20, 2024
|Zesty Dip Zac
Cheddar Chief Twitch
Durian Defender Rammus
Choo-Choo Ornn
Toy Terror Cho’Gath
|Patch 14.7
|April 3, 2024
|Blood Moon Zyra
Blood Moon Zed
Blood Moon Fiddlesticks
|Patch 14.8
|April 17, 2024
|Empyrean Varus
Empyrean Nocturne
Empyrean Malzahar
Empyrean Kayle
Empyrean Brand
Empyrean Akali
|Patch 14.9
|May 1, 2024
|Faerie Court Tristana
Faerie Court Soraka
Faerie Court Lux
Faerie Court Lillia
Victorious Kog’Maw (on May 17)
|Patch 14.10
|May 15, 2024
|Infernal Olaf
Infernal Karma
Infernal Ashe
|Patch 14.11
|May 30, 2024
|Crystalis Indomitus Xerath
Risen Legend LeBlanc
Risen Legend Ahri
Immortalized Legend Ahri
|Patch 14.12
|June 12, 2024
|Rain Shepherd Milio
Rain Shepherd Fizz
|Patch 14.13
|June 26, 2024
|Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi
Cyber Cat Yuumi
Battle Bat Xayah
Battle Dove Seraphine
Primordian Rek’Sai
Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune
Primordian Bel’Veth
Battle Bunny Aurora
|Patch 14.14
|July 17, 2024
|Battle Wolf Yasuo
Battle Lion Leona
Battle Bear Illaoi
Primordian Briar
Primordian Aatrox
|Patch 14.15
|July 31, 2024
|T1 Orianna
T1 Lee Sin
T1 Jinx
T1 Jayce
T1 Bard
|Patch 14.16
|Aug. 14, 2024
|Battle Queen Miss Fortune
Battle Queen Gwen
Fallen God-King Garen
Battle Queen Fiora
Divine God-King Darius
|Patch 14.17
|Aug. 28, 2024
|Janitor Thresh
Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus
Attorney Azir
|Patch 14.18
|Sept. 11, 2024
|Fright Night Zeri
Worlds 2024 Viego
Fright Night Veigar
Victorious Sona
Fright Night Shaco
Fright Night Pyke
Fright Night Nunu & Willump
|Patch 14.19
|Sept. 25, 2024
|Ann-Sivir-Sary
Cosplayer Neeko
Esports Fan Trundle
Genesis Nightbringer Yasuo
Music Fan Gragas
|Patch 14.20
|Oct. 9, 2024
|Dark Cosmic Diana
Dark Star Kai’Sa
Dark Star Sylas
Dark Star Yorick
Dark Star Zoe
|Patch 14.21
|Oct. 23, 2024
While we see new skins in League every patch, every now and then the developer also adds Prestige ones. These stand out in terms of attention to detail and quality. As a result, they’re usually more expensive than the other ones. Here’s the list of those who debuted so far in 2024.
|Prestige skin
|Patch
|Release date
|Prestige Dragonmancer Rakan
|Patch 14.1
|Jan. 9, 2024
|Prestige Heavenscale Ezreal
|Patch 14.3
|Feb. 7, 2024
|Prestige Porcelain Kindred
|Patch 14.4
|Feb. 22, 2024
|Prestige High Noon Evelynn
|Patch 14.6
|March 20, 2024
|Prestige Empyrean Kayle
|Patch 14.9
|May 1, 2024
|Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi
Prestige Battle Lion Leona
|Patch 14.14
|July 17, 2024
|Prestige Fright Night Zeri
|Patch 14.19
|Sept. 25, 2024
|Prestige Dark Cosmic Diana
|Patch 14.21
|Oct. 23, 2024
For the most part, Riot does its best to ensure every champion gets at least one skin a year. However, this doesn’t always happen.
Some of the more popular champs often get a few skins each year. In 2024 alone, Miss Fortune, Darius, and Lee Sin received more than one skin. Although, in the case of the latter, he was selected by the Worlds 2023 champion, Oner, and Riot had to comply with his request to create another Lee Sin skin.
Either way, it can be frustrating to see numerous champions receive skins regularly every year, while others have to wait what feels like ages to get one. For example, Ezreal, Akali, Lux, and Miss Fortune all own at least 20 skins, and have got at least one this year. Skarner, on the other hand, hasn’t been treated with one since 2020, though, he received a gameplay and visual rework in 2024. Corki, Braum, and Alistar, however, are waiting for new additions to their collection since 2021.
What League skins will release next in 2024?
Riot rarely reveals what skins are coming in the next patches. However, when one update hits the live servers, the PBE ones are often also updated with skins that are bound to officially launch in the next patch. This way we can predict which champions are next in line to receive them, and from which collection they’ll be. As of Oct. 30, 2024, judging by the latest data, it looks like champs listed below are bound to get one in Patch 14.22, which goes live on Nov. 6.
Patch 14.22
- Chosen of the Wolf Kindred
- Chosen of the Wolf Swain
- Prestige Chosen of the Wolf Swain
- Chosen of the Wolf Katarina
- Chosen of the Wolf Pantheon
- Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa
We will continue updating this page as more League skins release.
Published: Oct 30, 2024 06:00 am