Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prestige Dark Cosmic Diana inspectic her blade.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

All new and upcoming League of Legends skins

Riot makes sure to keep us satisfied with a vast selection of skins, and 2024 has been no different.
Hayley Andrews
Isaac McIntyre
and 
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 06:00 am

Each year Riot Games changes numerous features in League of Legends, from champions to systems, items, and many more. While major tweaks are usually introduced at the start of each year, later on the game is updated with patches, which also bring new skins to the table.

Recommended Videos

So far, 2024 has been no different. There’s only been one instance where two skins were added to League. In most other cases, Riot added a couple of them, with each patch usually introducing skins from a specific collection.

All new League skins released in 2024

This year has seen a plethora of collections having new skins added to them. It began with Dragonmancer versions of Vayne, Kassadin, Fiora, and Rakan, with the latter even getting a Prestige version (more on them later).

Dragonmancer Rakan league of legends
Dragonmancer Rakan was one of the first skins added to League in 2024. Image via Riot Games

Fortunately for us, the developer makes sure to keep things balanced and diversified. At the time of writing, we’ve seen more than 20 patches in 2024’s League calendar, and none of them added skins from a line that had already seen fresh ones this year. Additionally, the upcoming ones will introduce a new collection called Chosen of the Wolf, expanding on the wide variety of skins.

Without further ado, here are all the skins released in 2024 so far.

Skins releasedPatchRelease date
Dragonmancer Vayne
Dragonmancer Rakan
Dragonmancer Kassadin
Dragonmancer Fiora		Patch 14.1Jan. 10, 2024
Foreseen Yasuo
Primal Ambush Vi
Primal Ambush Talon
Primal Ambush Sivir
Primal Ambush Riven
Three Honors Akshan
Heavenscale Smolder (on Jan. 31)		Patch 14.2Jan. 24, 2024
Heavenscale Master Yi
Heavenscale Lee Sin
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin
Heavenscale Kai’Sa
Heavenscale Janna
Heavenscale Ezreal
Heavenscale Diana		Patch 14.3Feb. 7, 2024
Porcelain Morgana
Porcelain Miss Fortune
Porcelain Kindred
Porcelain Irelia
Porcelain Graves
Porcelain Darius
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol		Patch 14.4Feb. 22, 2024
PROJECT: Naafiri
PROJECT: Jax
PROJECT: Gangplank		Patch 14.5March 6, 2024
Peacemaker High Noon Yone
High Noon Yone
Victorious Tryndamere
High Noon Rell
Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix
High Noon Gragas
High Noon Evelynn		Patch 14.6March 20, 2024
Zesty Dip Zac
Cheddar Chief Twitch
Durian Defender Rammus
Choo-Choo Ornn
Toy Terror Cho’Gath		Patch 14.7April 3, 2024
Blood Moon Zyra
Blood Moon Zed
Blood Moon Fiddlesticks		Patch 14.8April 17, 2024
Empyrean Varus
Empyrean Nocturne
Empyrean Malzahar
Empyrean Kayle
Empyrean Brand
Empyrean Akali		Patch 14.9May 1, 2024
Faerie Court Tristana
Faerie Court Soraka
Faerie Court Lux
Faerie Court Lillia
Victorious Kog’Maw (on May 17)		Patch 14.10May 15, 2024
Infernal Olaf
Infernal Karma
Infernal Ashe		Patch 14.11May 30, 2024
Crystalis Indomitus Xerath
Risen Legend LeBlanc
Risen Legend Ahri
Immortalized Legend Ahri		Patch 14.12June 12, 2024
Rain Shepherd Milio
Rain Shepherd Fizz		Patch 14.13June 26, 2024
Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi
Cyber Cat Yuumi
Battle Bat Xayah
Battle Dove Seraphine
Primordian Rek’Sai
Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune
Primordian Bel’Veth
Battle Bunny Aurora		Patch 14.14July 17, 2024
Battle Wolf Yasuo
Battle Lion Leona
Battle Bear Illaoi
Primordian Briar
Primordian Aatrox		Patch 14.15July 31, 2024
T1 Orianna
T1 Lee Sin
T1 Jinx
T1 Jayce
T1 Bard		Patch 14.16Aug. 14, 2024
Battle Queen Miss Fortune
Battle Queen Gwen
Fallen God-King Garen
Battle Queen Fiora
Divine God-King Darius		Patch 14.17Aug. 28, 2024
Janitor Thresh
Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus
Attorney Azir		Patch 14.18Sept. 11, 2024
Fright Night Zeri
Worlds 2024 Viego
Fright Night Veigar
Victorious Sona
Fright Night Shaco
Fright Night Pyke
Fright Night Nunu & Willump		Patch 14.19Sept. 25, 2024
Ann-Sivir-Sary
Cosplayer Neeko
Esports Fan Trundle
Genesis Nightbringer Yasuo
Music Fan Gragas		Patch 14.20Oct. 9, 2024
Dark Cosmic Diana
Dark Star Kai’Sa
Dark Star Sylas
Dark Star Yorick
Dark Star Zoe		Patch 14.21Oct. 23, 2024

While we see new skins in League every patch, every now and then the developer also adds Prestige ones. These stand out in terms of attention to detail and quality. As a result, they’re usually more expensive than the other ones. Here’s the list of those who debuted so far in 2024.

Prestige skinPatchRelease date
Prestige Dragonmancer RakanPatch 14.1Jan. 9, 2024
Prestige Heavenscale EzrealPatch 14.3Feb. 7, 2024
Prestige Porcelain KindredPatch 14.4Feb. 22, 2024
Prestige High Noon EvelynnPatch 14.6March 20, 2024
Prestige Empyrean KaylePatch 14.9May 1, 2024
Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi
Prestige Battle Lion Leona		Patch 14.14July 17, 2024
Prestige Fright Night ZeriPatch 14.19Sept. 25, 2024
Prestige Dark Cosmic DianaPatch 14.21Oct. 23, 2024

For the most part, Riot does its best to ensure every champion gets at least one skin a year. However, this doesn’t always happen.

Some of the more popular champs often get a few skins each year. In 2024 alone, Miss Fortune, Darius, and Lee Sin received more than one skin. Although, in the case of the latter, he was selected by the Worlds 2023 champion, Oner, and Riot had to comply with his request to create another Lee Sin skin.

Kayce, Orianna, Jinx, Lee Sin, and Bard standing in their pink and blue T1 2023 worlds skins
Each Worlds champions receive exclusive skins to commemorate their achievement. Image via Riot Games.

Either way, it can be frustrating to see numerous champions receive skins regularly every year, while others have to wait what feels like ages to get one. For example, Ezreal, Akali, Lux, and Miss Fortune all own at least 20 skins, and have got at least one this year. Skarner, on the other hand, hasn’t been treated with one since 2020, though, he received a gameplay and visual rework in 2024. Corki, Braum, and Alistar, however, are waiting for new additions to their collection since 2021.

What League skins will release next in 2024?

Riot rarely reveals what skins are coming in the next patches. However, when one update hits the live servers, the PBE ones are often also updated with skins that are bound to officially launch in the next patch. This way we can predict which champions are next in line to receive them, and from which collection they’ll be. As of Oct. 30, 2024, judging by the latest data, it looks like champs listed below are bound to get one in Patch 14.22, which goes live on Nov. 6.

Patch 14.22

  • Chosen of the Wolf Kindred
  • Chosen of the Wolf Swain
  • Prestige Chosen of the Wolf Swain
  • Chosen of the Wolf Katarina
  • Chosen of the Wolf Pantheon
  • Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa

We will continue updating this page as more League skins release.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
twitter
Author
Image of Isaac McIntyre
Isaac McIntyre
Isaac McIntyre is the Aussie Editor at Dot Esports. He previously worked in sports journalism at Fairfax Media in Mudgee and Newcastle for six years before falling in love with esports—an ever-evolving world he's been covering since 2018. Since joining Dot, he's twice been nominated for Best Gaming Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism Awards and continues to sink unholy hours into losing games as a barely-Platinum AD carry. When the League servers go down he'll sneak in a few quick hands of the One Piece card game. Got a tip for us? Email: isaac@dotesports.com.
twitter
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
twitter linkedin