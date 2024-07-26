All LoL Prestige Skins coming to the Mythic shop in 2024

The League of Legends Mythic shop is constantly updating, giving players a second chance to purchase all their favorite Prestige Skins.
The shop uses Mythic Essence, a rare currency obtained by spending battle pass tokens or opening chests. Since Mythic Essence is difficult to collect and skins only return for a short time, it’s smart to plan out what you want to buy. To help, here’s all the Prestige Skins that will soon return in this year’s League Mythic Shop.
LoL’s 2024 Mythic Shop timeline
The Mythic Shop’s selection changes once every second patch. This means you have roughly one month to claim a League Prestige Skin before it’s shelved again.
Typically, newer Prestige Skins cost less to purchase, while older Prestige skins can cost significantly more Mythic Essence. As always, the shop also features two older cosmetics like the Hextech skins that stay for a total of six patches.
Thankfully, Riot Games regularly shares sneak peeks at the Mythic Shop rotations month before they actually rollover, meaning you can always stay up to date on which skins are eventually returning. Here are the known Mythic Shop selections that have already appeared or are slated to turn up across 2024’s 24 patches.
Patch 14.2 (Jan. 24, 2024)
- Prestige Empyrean K’Sante – 125 ME
- Prestige PROJECT Zed – 150 ME
- Prestige Pulsefire Thresh – 200 ME
- Prestige Conquerer Jax – 150 ME
- Hextech Alistar -100 ME
- Hextech Malzahar – 100 ME
- Crystalis Motis Ashe – 100 ME
Patch 14.4 (Feb. 22, 2024)
- Prestige Mythmaker Sivir – 125 ME
- Prestige K/DA Ahri – 200 ME
- Prestige Battle Acedemia Leona – 150 ME
- Prestige Star Guardian Neeko – 200 ME
- Hextech Alistar – 100 ME
- Hextech Malzahar – 100 ME
- Crystalis Motis Ashe – 100 ME
Patch 14.6 (March 20, 2024)
- Prestige PsyOps Ezreal – 150 ME
- Prestige Winterblessed Warwick – 125 ME
- Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear – 150 ME
- Prestige Space Groove Nami – 150 ME
- Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME
- Hextech Renekton – 100 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME
Patch 14.8 (April 17, 2024)
- Prestige Porcelain Lissandra – 125 ME
- Prestige Bewitching Miss Fortune – 200 ME
- Prestige PROJECT: Sylas – 150 ME
- Prestige Coven Zyra – 150 ME
- Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME
- Hextech Renekton – 100 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME
Patch 14.10 (May 15, 2024)
- Prestige Arcade Caitlyn – 200 ME
- Prestige Nightbringer Kayn – 150 ME
- Prestige Fuzz Fizz – 200 ME
- Prestige Ascended Pantheon – 150 ME
- Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME
- Hextech Renekton – 100 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME
Patch 14.12 (June 12, 2024)
- Prestige Faerie Court Katarina – 125 ME
- Prestige True Damage Senna – 150 ME
- Prestige Phoenixmancer Xayah – 150 ME
- Prestige Coven Leblanc – 150 ME
- Dawnbringer Karma – 100 ME
- Hextech Nocturne – 100 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Xerath – 100 ME
Patch 14.14 (July 17, 2024)
- Prestige Lunar Eclipse Senna – 150 ME
- Prestige DRX Aatrox – 150 ME
- Prestige Firecracker Vayne – 200 ME
- Prestige Debonair Brand – 150 ME
- Dawnbringer Karma – 100 ME
- Hextech Nocturne – 100 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Xerath – 100 ME
Patch 14.16 (Aug. 14, 2024)
- Prestige Inkshadow Yasuo – 125 ME
- Prestige K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa – 150 ME
- Prestige Lunar Beast Fiora – 150 ME
- Prestige True Damage Qiyana – 200 ME
- Worlds Winner Jayce – 125 ME
- Dawnbringer Karma – 100 ME
- Hextech Nocturne – 100 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Xerath – 100 ME
Patch 14.18 (Sept. 11, 2024)
- Prestige Star Guardian Soraka – 150 ME
- Prestige High Noon Talon – 150 ME
- Prestige Obsidian Dragon Sett – 150 ME
- Prestige K/DA Akali – 200 ME
- Worlds Winner Jayce 125 – ME
- Ashen Knight Pyke – 125 ME
- Hextech Annie – 125 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus – 100 ME
Patch 14.20 (Oct. 9, 2024)
- Prestige Broken Covenant Miss Fortune – 150 ME
- Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco – 125 ME
- Prestige Nightbringer Lee Sin – 200 ME
- Prestige Anima Squad Jinx – 150 ME
- Ashen Knight Pyke – 125 ME
- Hextech Annie – 125 ME
- Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus – 100 ME
Future patches will bring more Mythic Shop updates
The League developers plan to release 24 patches across 2024. This means there are still (at least) two Mythic Shop rotations not yet announced. Future patches are always subject to change, so nothing is locked in just yet, but we’ll keep updating this year’s Mythic Shop timeline as soon as more information is released.
Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:37 pm