All LoL Prestige Skins coming to the Mythic shop in 2024

The League of Legends Mythic shop is constantly updating, giving players a second chance to purchase all their favorite Prestige Skins.

Recommended Videos

The shop uses Mythic Essence, a rare currency obtained by spending battle pass tokens or opening chests. Since Mythic Essence is difficult to collect and skins only return for a short time, it’s smart to plan out what you want to buy. To help, here’s all the Prestige Skins that will soon return in this year’s League Mythic Shop.

LoL’s 2024 Mythic Shop timeline

The regularity of the Mythic Shop updates means at least you can save up. Image via Riot Games

The Mythic Shop’s selection changes once every second patch. This means you have roughly one month to claim a League Prestige Skin before it’s shelved again.

Typically, newer Prestige Skins cost less to purchase, while older Prestige skins can cost significantly more Mythic Essence. As always, the shop also features two older cosmetics like the Hextech skins that stay for a total of six patches.

Thankfully, Riot Games regularly shares sneak peeks at the Mythic Shop rotations month before they actually rollover, meaning you can always stay up to date on which skins are eventually returning. Here are the known Mythic Shop selections that have already appeared or are slated to turn up across 2024’s 24 patches.

Patch 14.2 (Jan. 24, 2024)

Prestige Empyrean K’Sante – 125 ME

Prestige PROJECT Zed – 150 ME

Prestige Pulsefire Thresh – 200 ME

Prestige Conquerer Jax – 150 ME

Hextech Alistar -100 ME

Hextech Malzahar – 100 ME

Crystalis Motis Ashe – 100 ME

Patch 14.4 (Feb. 22, 2024)

Prestige Mythmaker Sivir – 125 ME

Prestige K/DA Ahri – 200 ME

Prestige Battle Acedemia Leona – 150 ME

Prestige Star Guardian Neeko – 200 ME

Hextech Alistar – 100 ME

Hextech Malzahar – 100 ME

Crystalis Motis Ashe – 100 ME

Patch 14.6 (March 20, 2024)

Prestige PsyOps Ezreal – 150 ME

Prestige Winterblessed Warwick – 125 ME

Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear – 150 ME

Prestige Space Groove Nami – 150 ME

Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME

Hextech Renekton – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME

Patch 14.8 (April 17, 2024)

Prestige Porcelain Lissandra – 125 ME

Prestige Bewitching Miss Fortune – 200 ME

Prestige PROJECT: Sylas – 150 ME

Prestige Coven Zyra – 150 ME

Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME

Hextech Renekton – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME

Patch 14.10 (May 15, 2024)

Prestige Arcade Caitlyn – 200 ME

Prestige Nightbringer Kayn – 150 ME

Prestige Fuzz Fizz – 200 ME

Prestige Ascended Pantheon – 150 ME

Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME

Hextech Renekton – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME

Patch 14.12 (June 12, 2024)

Prestige Faerie Court Katarina – 125 ME

Prestige True Damage Senna – 150 ME

Prestige Phoenixmancer Xayah – 150 ME

Prestige Coven Leblanc – 150 ME

Dawnbringer Karma – 100 ME

Hextech Nocturne – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Xerath – 100 ME

Patch 14.14 (July 17, 2024)

Prestige Lunar Eclipse Senna – 150 ME

Prestige DRX Aatrox – 150 ME

Prestige Firecracker Vayne – 200 ME

Prestige Debonair Brand – 150 ME

Dawnbringer Karma – 100 ME

Hextech Nocturne – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Xerath – 100 ME

Patch 14.16 (Aug. 14, 2024)

Prestige Inkshadow Yasuo – 125 ME

Prestige K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa – 150 ME

Prestige Lunar Beast Fiora – 150 ME

Prestige True Damage Qiyana – 200 ME

Worlds Winner Jayce – 125 ME

Dawnbringer Karma – 100 ME

Hextech Nocturne – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Xerath – 100 ME

Patch 14.18 (Sept. 11, 2024)

Prestige Star Guardian Soraka – 150 ME

Prestige High Noon Talon – 150 ME

Prestige Obsidian Dragon Sett – 150 ME

Prestige K/DA Akali – 200 ME

Worlds Winner Jayce 125 – ME

Ashen Knight Pyke – 125 ME

Hextech Annie – 125 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus – 100 ME

Patch 14.20 (Oct. 9, 2024)

Prestige Broken Covenant Miss Fortune – 150 ME

Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco – 125 ME

Prestige Nightbringer Lee Sin – 200 ME

Prestige Anima Squad Jinx – 150 ME

Ashen Knight Pyke – 125 ME

Hextech Annie – 125 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus – 100 ME

Prestige Skins are hard to come by. Image via Riot Games

The League developers plan to release 24 patches across 2024. This means there are still (at least) two Mythic Shop rotations not yet announced. Future patches are always subject to change, so nothing is locked in just yet, but we’ll keep updating this year’s Mythic Shop timeline as soon as more information is released.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy