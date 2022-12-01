All LCK 2023 rosters, reported and confirmed

After the end of season 12, League of Legends entered the yearly offseason, where teams can make changes and upgrades to their rosters. It’s often a period of confusion if little to no information is given. To better understand what’s going on behind the scenes, rumors and reports have been circulating regarding some of the players’ next destinations.

Compared to last year, the LCK has been quite eventful, which means that there will be a drastic shift for the 2023 season. Most teams have made a lot of changes, including some of the top ones in the league. Not only that but there will be many new faces in the South Korean league, with new talents being promoted.

While some teams have already locked in their rosters, others will have until the start of the 2023 season to confirm their lineup. That being said, based on what has been transpiring so far, the upcoming competitive season is likely to become one of the most competitive years in LCK history.

Here are all the reported and confirmed roster changes for the 10 LCK teams in the upcoming 2023 season.

All LCK 2023 rosters

C = Confirmed, R = Reported

DRX

Top: Kim “Canna” Chang-dong C

Jungle: Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu C

Mid: Heo “ShowMaker” Su C

ADC: Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu C

Support: Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu C

Fredit BRION

Top: Park “Morgan” Gi-tae C

ADC: Park “Hena” Jeung-hwan C

Support: Lee “Effort” Sang-ho C

Top: Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon C

Jungle: Han “Peanut” Wang-ho C

Mid: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon C

ADC: Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan C

Support: Yoo “Delight” Hwan-joong C

Top: Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon C

Jungle: Kim “Clid” Tae-min C

Mid: Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo C

ADC: Park “Viper” Do-hyeon C

Support: Kim “Life” Jeong-min C

KT Rolster

Top: Kim “Kiin” Gi-in C

Jungle: Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan C

Mid: Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong C

ADC: Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram C

Support: Son “Lehends” Si-woo C

Kwangdong Freecs

Top: Lee “DuDu” Dong-ju C

Jungle: Ko “YoungJae” Yeong-jae C

Mid: Lee “BuLLDoG” Tae-young C

ADC: Kim “Taeyoon” Tae-yoon C

Support: Yoon “Jun” Se-jun C

Liiv SANDBOX

Support: Kim “Kael” Jin-hong R (under contract)

NS RedForce

Top: Park “DnDn” Geun-woo C

Jungle: Lee “Sylvie” Seung-bok C

Mid: An “FIESTA” Hyeon-seo C

ADC: Ha “vital” In-seong C

Support: Jeong “Peter” Yoon-su C