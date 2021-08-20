2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs: Scores, schedule, bracket

Here are the scores, schedule, and bracket for the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs.

and
Photo via Riot Games

For the second year running, the LPL earned an additional slot at the League of Legends World Championship after Royal Never Give Up knocked out DWG KIA in the finals of MSI.

With four slots at Worlds on the line, the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs could be more ruthless than ever.

From Aug. 12 to Sept. 2, the top 10 teams from the LPL regular season will be eager to contend for a spot at League’s most prestigious event of the year and represent their country on home soil.

In a series of best-of-five matchups, the playoffs will be split into two phases. The first phase will comprise of two King of Hill single eliminations brackets with seeds 4/5/8/9 facing off in one and seeds 3/6/7/10 in the other. 

The winners will advance to the second phase of the playoffs where they’ll compete in a double-elimination bracket for a place in the grand finals. 

Bracket

Screengrab via lol.fandom

Schedule/Scores

Aug. 12

  • 4am CT: Round one
    • LNG 3-2 Suning

Aug. 13

  • 4am CT: Round one
    • Team WE 3-0 OMG

Aug. 14

  • 4am CT: Round two
    • LNG 3-1 Top Esports

Aug. 15

  • 4am CT: Round two
    • Team WE 3-0 Bibilili Gaming

Aug. 19

  • 4am CT: Round three
    • LNG 3-1 Royal Never Give Up

Aug. 20

  • 4am CT: Round three
    • Rare Atom – Team WE

Aug. 21

  • 4am CT: Round four
    • FunPlus Phoenix – LNG

Aug. 22

  • 4am CT: Round four
    • EDward Gaming – TBD

Aug. 26

  • 4am CT: Round four
    • TBD – TBD

Aug 27

  • 4am CT: Semfinals
    • TBD – TBD

Aug 29

  • 4am CT: Semfinals
    • TBD – TBD

TBD

  • TBD: Grand finals
    • TBD – TBD

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.