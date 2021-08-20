2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs: Scores, schedule, bracket

Here are the scores, schedule, and bracket for the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs.

For the second year running, the LPL earned an additional slot at the League of Legends World Championship after Royal Never Give Up knocked out DWG KIA in the finals of MSI.

With four slots at Worlds on the line, the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs could be more ruthless than ever.

From Aug. 12 to Sept. 2, the top 10 teams from the LPL regular season will be eager to contend for a spot at League’s most prestigious event of the year and represent their country on home soil.

In a series of best-of-five matchups, the playoffs will be split into two phases. The first phase will comprise of two King of Hill single eliminations brackets with seeds 4/5/8/9 facing off in one and seeds 3/6/7/10 in the other.

The winners will advance to the second phase of the playoffs where they’ll compete in a double-elimination bracket for a place in the grand finals.

Bracket

Screengrab via lol.fandom

Schedule/Scores

Aug. 12

4am CT: Round one LNG 3-2 Suning



Aug. 13

4am CT: Round one Team WE 3-0 OMG



Aug. 14

4am CT: Round two LNG 3-1 Top Esports



Aug. 15

4am CT: Round two Team WE 3-0 Bibilili Gaming



Aug. 19

4am CT: Round three LNG 3-1 Royal Never Give Up



Aug. 20

4am CT: Round three Rare Atom – Team WE



Aug. 21

4am CT: Round four FunPlus Phoenix – LNG



Aug. 22

4am CT: Round four EDward Gaming – TBD



Aug. 26

4am CT: Round four TBD – TBD



Aug 27

4am CT: Semfinals TBD – TBD



Aug 29

4am CT: Semfinals TBD – TBD



TBD

TBD: Grand finals TBD – TBD



