A Study in Time is the trickiest side quest in Last Epoch. While most quests guide you clearly, this one requires you to figure out steps on your own. But don’t worry. We’ve finished this quest and are here to help you through it.

Last Epoch’s A Study in Time walkthrough

Gain entry to the Great College in Welryn

After you pick up this quest from Ansella at the Outcast Camp in Last Epoch chapter four, head west to the Imperial Welryn area. Follow the blue marker north to enter the Great College when you arrive.

Investigate the Great College of Welryn

You’ll find some angry skeletons inside the Great College. Kill them and move forward. You’ll come to a door where an Officer will stop you from going in. This starts the next part of the quest.

Travel to the Ruined Era to investigate the Great College in the Ruins of Welryn

You have to teleport manually. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The problem is that there’s no direct time rift from the Great College to the Ruins of Welryn. You’ll have to open your map, choose the Ruined Era timeline, and teleport to The Ruins of Welryn. You probably have been here in earlier chapters, so check if you’ve got a waypoint. If not, go to the Cultist Camp in the Ruined Era and leave through the northwest to reach it.

The Ruins of Welryn look a lot like Imperial Welryn from before, so head north to find The Ruined College entrance. Your map will have a marker showing the way.

Inside, you’ll notice the door is broken and the Officer is dead, letting you explore The Ruined College easily. Search for the Officer’s Crest in this area and pick it up to move on to the next part of the quest.

Travel back to the Imperial era and return to the Sealed Door in the Great College of Welryn

You’ll have to do all the work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like before, there’s no time rift to bring you back to the correct timeline. Open your map, choose the Imperial Era, and head back to Imperial Welryn by walking or teleporting. Once there, go north to the Great College. Defeat the mobs again and talk to the Officer. He will let you in this time when you show him the Officer’s Crest.

Investigate the Upper Floor of the Great College of Welryn

Now it’s time to defeat some more monsters. After that, head north up the stairs of the college and turn left. Follow the corridors until you find the door you can open with the Officer’s Crest. Go inside to check it out, and you’ll be on the final part of the quest.

Return to Ansella at the Outcast Camp

Open your map and use the Outcast Camp waypoint to return to Ansella. Tell her what you discovered to finish A Study in Time. She will give you 500 experience, 500 gold, and one Passive point. This makes your character stronger without needing to level up for that point. The quest is now done, and you’re ready to continue with your adventure in the campaign chapters or maybe respec your passives to fix your build before using the new point.