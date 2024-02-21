How many chapters are there in Last Epoch?

Although not the most important part of Last Epoch, the campaign provides a detailed insight into the world of Eterra and its goings-on. If you want to know how many chapters there are to work through, we have the answer.

Last Epoch‘s campaign received several updates over the years that have changed the course of the story or extended it, culminating in a trip through the ages as you battle a variety of enemies and explore a vast map.

In games like Last Epoch, many players won’t want to pay too much attention to the story though and, if you just want to know how much longer you’ve got left, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need.

How many chapters are in the Last Epoch campaign?

Plenty to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine chapters in the Last Epoch campaign and the number of chapters has not been increased in the 1.0 update and full release. Instead, the total number of chapters remains the same as during early access. The last update to the Last Epoch campaign came in September 2021 with the introduction of Chapter Nine as part of the Sands of Majasa update.

Chapters in Last Epoch are spread across five different periods; the Divine Era, the Ruined Era, the Imperial Era, the Ancient Era, and the End of Time. Throughout the campaign, you will visit each of these periods as part of the story progression and will venture to alternate timelines in the Monolith of Fate.

Chapter nine isn’t the end of the story in Last Epoch, however; three additional chapters are planned. At the time of writing, there’s no release window for the additional chapters in Last Epoch and no roadmap has been provided by Eleventh Hour Games for beyond the 1.0 update and full release.