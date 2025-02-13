The Cabbage Thief is a straightforward but rewarding quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 involving tracking down the culprit behind a ransacked cabbage patch near Semine. Here’s everything you need to know about tracking down the Cabbage Thief in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start the Cabbage Thief quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To start the Cabbage Thief quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you must talk to Bailiff Thrush in Troskowitz, located south of Trosky Castle. The Bailiff can be spotted roaming around the village in dark yellow clothing, so keep your eye out for him. Alternatively, you can also meet him through the Bad Blood sub-quest, after which you can track his location with a marker.

Interact with the Bailiff and ask him, “What’s new?” In his response, he will mention a few peasants who have reported their cabbages being stolen. This does not create a quest marker, but instead, gives you a marker for a Grocer south of Troskowitz, near the Semine fast-travel point.

The cabbage man. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Make your way to the marker and interact with the peasant you find there. Keep in mind that you have to wait until daytime to find the peasant. Once you talk to him, he will inform you about the exact location of the cabbage patch that has been pilfered.

How to find the Cabbage Thief in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Once you arrive at the scene of the crime, you will find a trail of loose cabbage heads leading southeast towards a road. Since this quest does not offer a waypoint or marker, these cabbages are what will act as your guide leading you toward the thief.

Follow the cabbages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue following the trail to and down the road, which will take you west of the cabbage patch to the southern end of the farm and into the woods. From here, keep trailing the cabbages southwest until you exit the woods and reach a bridge to the south leading you towards Nebakov Fortress.

Next, head west while keeping an eye out south for a cabbage stuck in some tall vegetation. This marks a hidden path that goes past two streams of water. Keep moving along the trail until you reach one last rocky stream, this one littered with cabbage.

Right at this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, all that’s left to do is to keep following the cabbages along the rocky stream until you reach a wagon filled with all the stolen cabbage. Not far off from here, you’ll find the culprit of this whole debacle, an oaf named Sauerkraut Pepa.

He’s just sitting there with his cabbages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What to do with Sauerkraut Pepa in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Once you’ve caught and confronted Sauerkraut Pepa, he will offer you some of his sauerkraut to convince you to let him off the hook. After this, there are two main ways you can squeeze out a reward for your troubles.

Make a choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let Sauerkraut Pepa go

Choosing the “I won’t report you” dialogue option lets Sauerkraut Pepa go free. For this, he will gift you more of his sauerkraut and even offer to cook up more whenever you bring him cabbages.

Consuming Pepe’s Sauerkraut will heal you by +10 and give you +2 Nourishment. It also has the added benefits of having no weight, not hindering your carrying capacity, and never spoiling, making it a pretty handy healing item to keep in bulk. If that doesn’t sound enticing enough, you can choose one of the other two dialogue options.

Kill or turn in Saurkraut Pepa

Picking “I’ll report you to the bailiff” or “I’ll take care of you myself” ultimately won’t make a difference since even if you kill Sauerkraut Pepa and then inform the bailiff, he will give you the same reward.

The reward in question is a hefty sum of 789 Groschen, making the Cabbage Thief quest an excellent money-making opportunity for beginners looking to buy pricey commodities like weapons, armor, or horses.

That’s all you need to know to find Sauerkraut Pepa and complete the Cabbage Thief quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For similar guides, check out how to complete Ars Dimicatoria and how to find Katherine in “For Victory.” Also, consider checking out our list of tips and tricks you need to know to get ahead in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

