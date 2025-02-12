When you arrive in Kuttenberg for the first time, the entire region can overwhelm you in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It’s a city unlike anything you’ve seen before, and the people are undoubtedly unique, especially the person you meet to kick off the Ars Dimicatoria quest.

Close to the north side of Kuttenberg is Menhard, a man who is swinging a sword around at various people as they pass him. When you approach him, he challenges you to a duel. If you win the duel and prove yourself, he will teach you how to handle a blade, improving your skill with a sword. It’s an odd way to meet someone willing to teach you to hold a weapon, but it’s worth it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Ars Dimicatoria in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Ars Dimicatoria tasks and steps in Kingdom Come 2

Challenging Menhard to a fight to start this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you exhaust the dialogue choices with Menhard, you’ll have to put up 200 Groschen to see who is the better swordsman. The duel will have you two using blunt blades and only clothin—no armor is allowed. You can still use your preferred weapon, as the duel goes about halfway before being interrupted by a cutscene from the Kuttenberg swordsman brotherhood in Kingdom Come 2.

The swordsman guild interrupts the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the cutscene, it’s revealed that Menhard does not have the blessing of the town’s sword fighting brotherhood to be considered a master long swordsman or to conduct duels in the street. All pay a fine, and you’re banished from the city, preventing you from continuing the conversation with Menhard. However, he tells you to meet him outside the city walls at the Oak Wagoner’s Inn. The quest begins here, and you receive the sidequest in your journal.

If you want to make it faster rather than having to track Menhard down, speak with him after the cutscene ends and the pair of you can fast travel to the Oak Inn in Kingdom Come 2.

Agree to steal the sword for Menhard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the Oak Inn, speak with Menhard, and he explains everything to you. Because of the current war, his charter is being rejected by the swordfighting brotherhood in Kuttenberg. They’ve rejected him trying to teach there, and he asks for your help. Rather than come at it honorably, he wants to beat the brotherhood at their game by stealing something from them. If you agree, you’ll have to track down a particular item and take it from the brotherhood.

You’ll need to take the brotherhood’s sword from them and hang it in the rafters without being seen. This way, it appears as if they challenged Menhard, who will accept, forcing them to take the duel against him. It draws them out and gives Menhard precisely what he wants. The tricky part of this next task is ensuring you complete it without anyone catching you.

How to steal Kuttenberg brotherhood’s sword in Kingdom Come 2

Stealing the brotherhood sword can be difficult, and you want to make sure no one sees you do it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this heist, you have to make your way back to the brotherhood’s guildhall in Kuttenberg. It’s on the opposite side of town where you met Menhard, on the southwest side. It’s next to the town’s bathhouse if you haven’t already been there before. When you arrive, there’s no good entrance on the open street. Instead, you’ll have to go behind the building and scour the area in the alleyways to find a proper door. You can use two, although one requires you to pick a lock, while the other is readily open. However, more guards are patrolling near the open one.

Make your way into the guildhall to steal the sword. Screeenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of the door you choose to use for this missing in Kingdom Come 2, your goal is to reach the center of the guildhall and make your way to the second floor. There is a housewife regularly patrolling the halls, and she’ll ask you to leave if she catches you. You might be able to convince her to let you go without paying a fine if you have a high persuasion skill. Should you avoid her, enter the large hall on the second floor, to the left of the stairs, and you can find the guild sword on the right side of the room. It’s hung up on display with the other swords, in the middle.

You can find the guild sword in the hall on the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the guild longsword, the next step is to place it in the town hall rafters. Similar to the previous quest step, making sure no one catches you is a key component. You don’t want anyone to catch you with the sword.

How to hang the guild longsword in the town hall in Kingdom Come 2

Sneaking into the town hall is also a pain, as you have to avoid anyone watching you putting the sword in place. The town hall is at the center of town, where a lot of people walk through and regularly visit throughout the day. For this portion of the Ars Dimicatoria quest in Kingdom Come 2, you’ll want to wait until you have the cover of night, and then making your way back to this location. Craft a Nighthawk potion to make it easier to see at night.

Place the guild longsword at the town hall at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After placing the sword, you must wait until sunrise to speak with Menherd. You won’t be able to do anything about the challenge at night. When you talk with him, he’ll be eager to move forward with the challenge against the sword fighting guild.

When you confront the guild, they accept the challenge. However, if you were caught by anyone in the guildhouse, such as the housewife or anyone who asked you to leave, the swordfighting guild has an advantage against you. They get to wear light armor, while you can only wear clothing against them. It’s not a significant advantage in Kingdom Come 2, but it might give an opponent enough to defeat you.

Win the tournament to complete the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rest of the quest has you facing off against the swordfighting brotherhood. You need to defeat your opponent twice to win the quest, and then you’ll be able to receive your reward from Menhard.

