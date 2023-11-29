What does the Laser Pointer do in Lethal Company?

The laser pointer in Lethal Company emits a red beam of light with an estimated range of 20 meters. Its only use is for scoping out how far a dark hallway stretches or gauging the depth of pitch-black fall hazards. Otherwise, treat laser pointers as scrap and sell them.

The laser pointer has severe limitations. Its beam doesn’t deter monsters, nor does it light up rooms as effectively as Flashlights. Additionally, using the laser pointer can be risky, as the clicking sound might attract monsters to your location. A potentially worse scenario involves confusion between the laser pointer’s beam and that of a turret. Since they look identical, crewmates might mistakenly assume they’re in a safe zone when near a turret’s laser, leading to death if they get caught in its range.

Here’s what to do with the laser pointer in Lethal Company.

Is the laser pointer useful in Lethal Company?

No, the laser pointer is generally useless in Lethal Company. But if you’re looking for a silver lining, you can say it lets you determine if a gap beneath your character leads to a solid structure you can land on, like metal bars or pipes, or if it’s simply a deadly abyss. Or, when you’re navigating a long, dark hallway that your Flashlight can’t fully reveal, the laser pointer can be used to check if the path extends far enough to potentially contain other rooms worth exploring.

Tip: Always use Flashlights to navigate dark rooms. Prefer the Pro Flashlight (the yellow one) over the basic one (the green).

Even in these situations, a few hours of game experience will give you the game sense that makes the laser pointer useless. You will quickly learn you shouldn’t take a leap of faith into the darkness, or that your quota dictates how thoroughly you need to explore each facility.

Should you sell the laser pointer in Lethal Company?

Yes, you should always sell laser pointers in Lethal Company because they won’t help you navigate moons or face monsters. Their average sale price is 64 credits, with a minimum of 32 and a maximum of 100 for 0 lb of weight, which makes them a valuable item to carry without making your character heavy.