What is the highest quota in Lethal Company? Answered

Lethal Company might be a co-op horror survival game with lots of monsters and scary things, but the main objective is to meet the quota in each playthrough. If you do, you can play again with an even higher one, leading many to wonder what the highest quota actually is.

What is the quota in Lethal Company?

In Lethal Company, the quota is the minimum amount of scrap you and your teammates need to collect to appease the company and help it meet its profit requirements. In other words, it’s the amount of scrap you need to sell to avoid losing the game and having to start over again.

Is there a limit to how high the quota can be in Lethal Company?

Right now, there doesn’t seem to be a maximum quota in Lethal Company. The quota keeps increasing each time you and your team meet it, which in turn makes the game more difficult because you have to find and sell more scrap while dealing with all the dangers on each moon.

What is the highest quota in Lethal Company?

Because there seems to be no upper limit to quotas in Lethal Company, the highest quota can vary based on how often you and your teammates have met the previous quotas. Players have claimed to reach quotas as high as 2000, 3000, 4000, or even 5000, which is quite an impressive feat. However, since they’re incredibly hard to reach, most call it quits around that point or die trying.

What are some tips to help reach the quota in Lethal Company?

A great tip for reaching a really high quota in Lethal Company is to sell your items on the last day. This way, they’ll sell for the highest possible price, unlike selling them earlier when they might fetch a lower price.

Another important one is to not sell all your items if the profit from them is more than the current quota. This is because any extra credits won’t count towards the next quota. It’s better to keep those items and sell them after the new quota starts. This is especially useful for valuable Lethal Company items like gold bars.