Viral sensation Lethal Company beats Baldur’s Gate 3 to top Steam’s best-selling charts

Lethal Company is shaping up to be one of the biggest horror releases of 2023, and it’s already climbed to the top of Steam’s best sellers. It beat out gaming giants Baldur’s Gate 3 and Remnant 2 to claim the No. 1 spot.

Lethal Company came out on Oct. 23, and it seemed like the gaming community has slept on it. As November came along, more and more people began paying attention to the small indie title, and it slowly became a real sensation among gaming enthusiasts. Now, the game is at the No. 1 spot on Steam’s Global Top Sellers chart, beating the biggest game of 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only that, the game is outpacing live-service behemoths like EA Sports FC 24.

All of this is made merrier by the fact that Lethal Company was developed by a single person. This lone wolf has created a stellar title that’s successfully conquered an industry of high-budget RPGs and live-service titles, and deservedly so. The game, though small in scope, offers fantastic replayability and exists somewhere between genres. The only consistent label we could give it is horror, though even that understates the game’s atmosphere.

Lethal Company also keeps breaking its own records every single day. Most recently, the title peaked at over 116,000 concurrent players on Steam, which gave it a spot in Steam’s Top 10. This crowning achievement shows how far an indie game could go, even if spearheaded by a single dev. Lethal Company has even gotten the attention of viral content creators, and the game’s clips are being shared across all platforms, garnering millions of views in the process.

Lethal Company can easily be named the triumph of indie games. In the sea of corporate and big-budget blockbuster titles, a small game making such tremendous strides is truly a marvel to look at. I certainly hope the game continues on its path of success, and I look forward to being eaten by Forest Giants again.