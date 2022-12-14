Should you pick Krubis or Douglas first in High on Life?

While High on Life isn’t exactly an open-world game, it still gives players plenty of opportunities to explore the world how they want to. One example of this is sometimes allowing the player to pick which bounty targets they want to go after in whatever order. In the early part of the game, this means choosing between going after Krubis or Douglas first.

While you can go after whichever one you want, only one of these characters will provide the player with a new tool. Here’s all you need to know about whether you should pick Krubis or Douglas first in High on Life.

Should you take Krubis of Douglas’s bounty first in High on Life?

When you first get to pick which bounty target to go after first, you should pick Krubis if you want to get the warping tool immediately. This will allow you to collect Warp Crystals, which you can spend to buy Warp Discs at Blorto’s in Blim City. Doing this level first will allow you to collect any Warp Crystals on Douglas’s planet without having to double back.

That being said, Douglas’s home provides its own fun with the introduction of a new puzzle and a fantastic performance by Tom Kenny as Dr. Joopy. While this level is fun, it doesn’t provide the same kind of practical functionality as the warp tool.

The game never gives you more than two choices at a time, and it usually doesn’t matter what order you take them in. This is just the game’s way of giving the player agency, allowing them to tackle the world how they see fit.

That’s all the info you need to know about whether you should go after Krubis or Douglas first in High on Life.