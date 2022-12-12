High on Life is one of the most chaotic arcade shooters out this year, with Squanch Games managing to create a genuinely fun experience. Throughout their time in High on Life, players will find different resources that are used for different activities in the game. One of the resources discovered midway through the game includes Warp Crystals.

These crystals will help you experience some of the whimsical collectibles that are located in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about what to do with Warp Crystals in High on Life.

How to use Warp Crystals in High on Life

After you unlock the Warp bracelet from the Krubis level, you’ll start being able to pick up Warp Crystals. After defeating Krubis and Douglas, you’ll unlock Blorto’s food stand in Blim, right outside of your house’s front door.

Once you interact with him, you’ll be able to use your Warp Crystals to unlock Warp Discs, which can be used at special locations to warp in new locations.

All of Blorto’s Warp Discs include:

Cutie Town Warp Disc — Free

— Free Movie Theater Warp Disc — Three Warp Crystals

— Three Warp Crystals Skate Park Warp Disc — Eight Warp Crystals

— Eight Warp Crystals Trolley Tracks Warp Disc — Five Warp Crystals

— Five Warp Crystals Toilet Warp Disc — Five Warp Crystals

— Five Warp Crystals Quiet College Warp Disc — 10 Warp Crystals

Each of these Warp Discs will allow players to transport to a new land as long as they can find the right signal icon in one of the alien worlds.

There are warp locations in multiple places in each High on Life world, but you only need to use one if you want to try out all your discs.