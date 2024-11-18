Forgot password
How to make it rain in Webfishing

We've got all the details you need on how to make it rain in Webfishing.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 07:13 am

Webfishing has a huge number of fish waiting to be caught, but many require special situations, including elusive fish that can only be caught in the rain. If you want to make it rain, we’ve got all the details you need.

Although rain is a random event in Webfishing that you can’t fully control, there is a way to boost your chances of the weather occurring—which is a huge help if you’re hunting for rare fish that only come out when it pours. We’ve got all the details you need.

How to get it to rain in Webfishing

An image from Webfishing of a white dog sitting on a bench with a fishing rod.
Let it rain. Image via lamedeveloper.

The only way to trigger rain manually is by using the Shower Lure. This Lure provides an effect that can trigger a rain cloud above the player—but there is only a six percent chance for it to trigger when you catch a fish, and the cloud only lasts for around 50 seconds.

When the rain cloud is triggered, all players underneath can catch rain fish for the duration of the cloud’s effect. When it expires and disappears, it’s back to waiting for the effect to trigger again or hoping the in-game weather switches.

You must be Camp Tier 3 or above to unlock the Shower Lure. The Lure costs 2,000 and is the second-most expensive lure behind the Golden Hook.

You can catch four fish during rain: Anomalocaris, Helicoprion, Horseshoe Crab, and Leedsichthys. The chance of encountering each fish during the rain is still extremely low, and you can only increase the odds by using other Lures aside from the Shower Lure. If you’re using the Shower Lure, only the base odds are available for each fish. We’ve detailed everything you need below.

Fish nameRain chanceRain + Fly Hook chanceRain + Large Lure chanceRain + Sparkling Lure chanceRain + Golden Hook chance
Anomalocaris3.240 percent3.869 percentN/AN/AN/A
Helicoprion0.972 percentN/A2.277 percent1.460 percentN/A
Horseshoe Crab3.240 percent3.872 percentN/AN/AN/A
Leedsichthys0.389 percentN/A1.088 percent1.109 percentN/A
