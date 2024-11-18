How to make it rain in Webfishing

Webfishing has a huge number of fish waiting to be caught, but many require special situations, including elusive fish that can only be caught in the rain. If you want to make it rain, we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

Although rain is a random event in Webfishing that you can’t fully control, there is a way to boost your chances of the weather occurring—which is a huge help if you’re hunting for rare fish that only come out when it pours. We’ve got all the details you need.

How to get it to rain in Webfishing

Let it rain. Image via lamedeveloper.

The only way to trigger rain manually is by using the Shower Lure. This Lure provides an effect that can trigger a rain cloud above the player—but there is only a six percent chance for it to trigger when you catch a fish, and the cloud only lasts for around 50 seconds.

When the rain cloud is triggered, all players underneath can catch rain fish for the duration of the cloud’s effect. When it expires and disappears, it’s back to waiting for the effect to trigger again or hoping the in-game weather switches.

You must be Camp Tier 3 or above to unlock the Shower Lure. The Lure costs 2,000 and is the second-most expensive lure behind the Golden Hook.

You can catch four fish during rain: Anomalocaris, Helicoprion, Horseshoe Crab, and Leedsichthys. The chance of encountering each fish during the rain is still extremely low, and you can only increase the odds by using other Lures aside from the Shower Lure. If you’re using the Shower Lure, only the base odds are available for each fish. We’ve detailed everything you need below.

Fish name Rain chance Rain + Fly Hook chance Rain + Large Lure chance Rain + Sparkling Lure chance Rain + Golden Hook chance Anomalocaris 3.240 percent 3.869 percent N/A N/A N/A Helicoprion 0.972 percent N/A 2.277 percent 1.460 percent N/A Horseshoe Crab 3.240 percent 3.872 percent N/A N/A N/A Leedsichthys 0.389 percent N/A 1.088 percent 1.109 percent N/A

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy