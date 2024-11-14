Forgot password
An image of a red MacDon tractor in Farming Simulator 25, which is used to clean up your fields.
Image via Giants Software
How to get the MacDon Pack in Farming Simulator 25

Here's how you can own MacDon equipment in Farming Simulator 25.
Farming Simulator 25 is finally here, which means you can craft and manage your own farm or invite some friends along for the ride. To make your digital farming experience easier, you can use various equipment, such as tractors, to help plant or harvest your crops.

Many of these farming machines are inspired or direct replicas of real-world technologies and brands such as MacDon. If you want to know how to own your MacDon tractor, windrower, or header in Farming Simulator 25, look no further.

How to get the Farming Simulator 25 MacDon Pack

An image of the MacDon tractor clearing a wheat field in Farming Simulator 25. This is a red tractor with the MacDon logo.
The MacDon Windrower is a fantastic farming machine. Image via Giants Software

The MacDon pack features five of the Canadian manufacturer’s most famous harvesting machines, including:

  • M1240 Windrower
  • DX140 Header
  • FD140 Header
  • PW8 Pickup Header
  • R216Sp Disc Header

The MacDon Windrower offers incredibly high performance, meaning you can use this pack to jump-start your farm and quickly make money. Equipping the Windorower with different Headers allows you to hoe the ground, plant seeds, or collect your crops once they are fully grown.

This pack was originally offered to players who preordered the game or purchased the Day One Edition. If you have purchased either of these options, a redemption code should be emailed to your account with a download link. Thankfully, if you forgot to preorder the game, you can always purchase the DLC outright for $4.99 on Steam. Remember that you must have the base game installed to utilize this expansion.

Sadly, there is no other way for players to get MacDon farming equipment in Farming Simulator 25, so you’ll have to fork over some cash if you want to use this named brand’s equipment. It’s important to note that purchasing the MacDon pack is not required to grow and operate a successful farm within the game.

