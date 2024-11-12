Is Farming Simulator 25 on Xbox Game Pass?

Farming Simulator 25 has finally arrived. As with the yearly releases, the game is a bit pricey for the average gamer who might be looking to try it out or see what all the fuss is about. This has led many to ask whether the game might appear on popular subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.

Recommended Videos

While versions of the franchise and different farming-like games have graced Xbox Game Pass for console and PC in recent years, fans of this installment might be disappointed with the answer.

Can you play Farming Simulator 25 on Xbox Game Pass?

Rise and shine. Image via Giants Software

Let’s get to the point. Farming Simulator 25 is not on Xbox Game Pass for either console or PC players. Similarly, it’s not on PS Plus for those on PlayStation. That’s not to say that it might not come to either service in the future. For now, the only way to get this year’s installment is to buy the game digitally or physically for PC, Xbox Series, or PlayStation 5.

Is Farming Simulator 25 coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future?

Farming Simulator games eventually make it to Game Pass and other subscription services, but hardly at launch. If it were to be added to the service, it would likely be much later down the line and only the base version of the game. If you ever get it on Game Pass in the future and want to experience the full game, you’ll still need to purchase any DLC that has come out over the year.

All versions of Farming Simulator 25

There are multiple editions of the game available. You can get the standard edition with the base game or the Year 1 Bundle, which comes with the game and the season pass, giving you all the major DLC planned for the game before Farming Simulator 26 comes out later next year.

There is also a limited physical Collector’s Edition of Farming Simulator 25 for both console and PC game versions. It includes a retro soundtrack, modding tutorials, 32 stickers, a key chain, a USB ignition lock, posters, and a few skins for the vehicles in-game. The Collector’s Edition is only available while stocks last at certain retailers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy