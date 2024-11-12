Best mods for Webfishing

Webfishing is a multiplayer indie game that lets you chat with friends while digitally catching fish. Throughout this experience, you can play as cute animals and upgrade your gear as you become a master angler.

On top of catching around 100 different fish, you can download mods with your friends to spice up your fishing experience. Look no further if you’re looking for the best mods available in Webfishing and how to download them.

How to install Webfishing mods

There is plenty to get your hands on Image via lamedeveloper.

Before you begin searching for your favorite cosmetic mods, learning how to install them in the first place can be helpful. Since Webfishing is a multiplayer experience, you’ll want to coordinate which mods you install with your friends or stick to playing in solo lobbies.

You can find and download mods on the Thunderstorm website, which features a variety of community-made mods that influence gameplay and cosmetics. When you find a mod you want to download, click on its icon, and you’ll be taken to a page with two download links.

You can download the mod with Thunderstorm’s mod manager, an application that automatically installs mods into your game with little hassle. On the other hand, you can always download mods and manually install them by dragging them into a mod folder within your game’s files.

The best mods in Webfishing

You can pick and choose the mods that pique your interest. Image via lamedeveloper

To make it easier to see the best mods available for Webfishing, we’ve compiled some of our favorite mods below:

10) Lure and GDWeave

This is the only entry on the list with two mods since they both serve a similar purpose. Both Lure and GDWeave are API-focused, allowing other mods to function while you play the game.

While the game itself won’t change when you install these mods, they are still essential downloads for all the other mods on this list. We recommend installing these core mods before you branch out and look for gameplay or cosmetic mods.

9) Tackle Box

All of your mods are listed in one place. Image via lamedeveloper.

While this certainly isn’t an essential download, Tackle Box is another mod focused on making the modding experience easier. This mod adds a menu to the pause menu, allowing you to view all the mods currently installed in your game.

This makes it incredibly easy to see which mods are currently working since any mods that fail to load successfully will be separated on the list. Finally, Tackle Box also adds a configure button to mods with extra options—a useful tool for developers.

8) Event Alert

The Event Alert mod is a relatively simple addition to Webfishing, with the sole purpose of notifying you when an event occurs. This includes events like meteors falling or a rainstorm spawning.

With access to this information, you can make better-informed decisions on where you want to fish.

7) Fishing+

This fishing mod is a fantastic download for players who love detailed statistics about their progress. The mod not only alerts you when you catch a fish you want but also displays the possible sizes you can catch in a specific spot and the percent chance of catching each type of fish.

On top of these graphics, the mod also allows you to auto-select which bait you want to use and automatically collect fish from fishing buddies, making the gameplay experience smoother.

6) WebWardrobe

Image via lamedeveloper.

If you love customizing your character, you’ll love the WebWardrobe mod. This adds an outfits section in the player customization screen, allowing you to save and instantly swap between your favorite choices.

This means you’ll no longer have to painstakingly take off or change every cosmetic piece when trying out a new look, as the mod will save your outfit settings within the game’s files.

5) Potato Radio

The Potato Radio mod allows you to bring the sound of music into your fishing adventures. This mod adds a small, portable radio into your game, which you can link to YouTube to play the audio of videos.

This is great for listening to podcasts or music in-game, all while you’re fishing. Some extra dependencies are required to get the mod working, showcased on the download page.

4) RAYTRAC3RCosmetics

If you’re playing Webfishing for customization, consider trying out this popular customization mod. Unlike other mods that simply add outfits, this includes new patterns, eyes, mouths, and even unique species.

You can also use the 30 fresh accessories this mod brings to decorate your new Penguin or Llamma characters, making the customization options limitless.

3) Zea Raccoons

You can download this cute animal mod or look for others. Image via lamedeveloper.

Zea is a modder who prides themselves on creating animal customizations for players. This specific mod allows you to transform into an incredibly cute raccoon, complete with red and orange coloring.

Thankfully, the mod doesn’t interfere with the in-game clothing customization, so don’t worry about ruining your outfits if you download. Zea also has various different animal-themed customization mods, so check out her page if you want to play as different animals.

2) WebSwimming

Ever wanted to take a dip to cool off in between some intense fishing sessions? Thankfully, the WebSwimming mod allows you to do just that: jump into any body of water and swim around.

While the mod currently does not allow you to catch fish this way, you’ll never have to worry about drowning again. This can be useful for traveling, or if you just want to play around with your friends.

1) Fishing Expanded

There are plenty of fish in the sea. Image via lamedeveloper.

If you’ve already mastered the art of fishing and are looking for some fresh content, consider downloading the Fishing Expanded mod. This focuses on adding 12 new fish to the game, half of which live in freshwater while the other half reside in the ocean.

These additions include iconic creatures like a blob fish, Cowfish, and even Manatees.

