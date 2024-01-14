Lethal Company Voiumya-10 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks

The Challenge Moon Voiumya-10 invites players to rack up a high quota while trying (as always) to stay alive for as long as possible in Lethal Company.

Here are our tips and tricks on beating the Weekly Challenge Moon, Voiumya-10 in Lethal Company.

What is Voiumya-10 in Lethal Company?

You can find the Weekly Challenge Moon underneath your save files in the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Voilumya-10 information on the main monitor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voiumya-10 is the first Weekly Challenge Moon in Lethal Company. Introduced in Version 47, Challenge Moons are intended to do exactly what it says on the tin—challenge you. If you are brave enough to enter an A-hazard level Moon on your own, feel free to do so. But in the case of grabbing a nice screenshot of the Mansion, I was immediately greeted by a patrolling Nutcracker, a Coil-Head bouncing around, and a Thumper searching for some prey to catch.

Completing Challenge Moons is far easier with a team, but important resources like Pro-Flashlights, Shovels, and Walkie-Talkies may not be with you this time around. You have limited credit to purchase what you deem to be the most important items for survival. The target value for Voiumya-10 is 3,000-plus.

You get one shot to get the highest scrap run possible in a single attempt on Challenge Moons. Any deaths are permanent and require a full restart. Any successful attempts are uploaded onto Lethal Company‘s Weekly Challenge leaderboard. Here are our tips for surviving and beating Voiumya-10 with the most loot possible.

Lethal Company: How to complete Voiumya-10 Challenge Moon

Classic Dine. Screenshot by Dot Esports The dreaded Mansion where monsters lie in wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voiumya-10 is set on Dine, hazard level A with the Mansion interior. The best way to handle this challenge is to go in, scope out an area of the Mansion, and exit as quickly as possible. I highly recommend attempting Voiumya-10 with friends as the goal for Weekly Challenge Moons is to rack up as much profit as possible. With the limited inventory space of four slots, you’d have to revisit the Mansion significantly more on your own than if you were playing with others.

What items should you take with you?

While you have limited credit, you can purchase items on the Terminal before or after you dock on Voiumya-10. The delivery ship will land to the left of the Home Base’s entrance and behind the lampposts.

Make sure to bring a Shovel with you. I’d say the Shovel is the most important item for this Challenge Moon. The Mansion is always well-lit and easy to navigate around. You could bring Walkie-Talkies so that players moving items back to the Home Base can communicate with others in case you are out past five o’clock and a specific monster is roaming around. But the main monster you’ll face in this Challenge Moon is the Forest Giant.

Leave the Shovel at the main entrance at all times and use it to clear any monsters that enter the area. In the case of getting a high curfew, you want every team member to split up and take a section of the Mansion. Designate a teammate for each area, two for downstairs and two for upstairs.

Clearing the Mansion

Remember that this Challenge Moon has Stormy weather. This will slow down the process of moving scrap to the Home Base. You must drop metal items to avoid the lightning if you see static build-up on the object. You shouldn’t move anything back to the Home Base until you have dropped 10-15 items at the main entrance. Don’t worry about bringing these items close to the main entrance or outside.

In a place like Dine, the best way to clear it is to split up. Of course, if you’re solo, you should divide the Mansion into two sections (downstairs and upstairs).

Avoid proximity chat

Keep it down! Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is vital that those playing with friends don’t use the proximity chat. No one should talk as this can and will alert monsters to your position, inviting them towards the main entrance. You should be cautious about any enemies at the main entrance at the beginning of the round. Try to stealthily sneak around them without running and avoid letting them see you. If spotted, clear the area using the Shovel if the monster can be killed.

Divide the scrap into piles

You can split the scrap into metal and non-metal piles. Non-metal can be brought back to the Home Base without having to drop it outside because of the lightning. Take the non-metal items back first. Drop metal items along the lit path when you are taking this scrap group back. You must drop them right by where the lampposts are positioned so you don’t lose sight of them. You can always right-click to scan and find the items again.

Take each item as far as you can and then go back to pick up another four items from the main entrance. Keep moving these items as far as you can until the lightning strikes them. Repeat this process until all items are on the snowy ground, near the lampposts. This will separate you from the Facility’s monsters, protecting you until five o’clock hits.

How to avoid dying

You’ll likely be out past the five o’clock curfew at this point. Monsters will now spawn outside the Facility. Use the small house close to the lit path to escape the gaze of the Forest Giant. You can drop all of your loot along the lit path if you need to run away from the monster.

You must stay inside the main entrance if a Coil-Head appears. You cannot continue looting if this monster shows itself. Let your friends continue looting while you keep the monster in place. Be mindful that multiple Coil-Heads can appear. It is best to bring any Coil-Heads to the main entrance where a single player can watch them at all times, allowing others to search for scrap.

As mentioned above, do not speak unless you absolutely have to. This is such an important step as it reduces the amount of monsters appearing at the main entrance. You will want to target Nutcrackers to get their shotgun if they are at the entrance. The Nutcracker often spawns either inside the entrance or very close by. The shotgun is useful against other Nutcrackers that can spawn in.

Finally, always take heavy items last after filling your inventory with three small items. Don’t worry about bringing back the Shovel or other items you brought with you as these are separate from the total value inside Voiumya-10.