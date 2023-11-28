How to get and use walkie-talkies in Lethal Company

Communication is crucial in a game like Lethal Company, so locating and using walkie-talkies is a must to keep everyone alive on some of the hardest levels in the world.

Walkie-talkies aren’t just readily available, though. Like with most items, you’ll need to learn how to acquire them yourself and see how they work through in-game testing.

How to get a Walkie-Talkie in Lethal Company

The monitor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first thing you will need to do to get walkie-talkies is access the in-ship terminal. From here type “store” and then type “walkie-talkie.” After clocking enter for both, you will be given the option to buy a walkie talkie, from here click “confirm.”

Alternatively, if you want more than one walk-talkie, you can type “walkie-talkie 2” to get 2 walkie-talkies—just replace the number with the amount you want.

Friendly pick-up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After clicking confirm, you will need to load down into a world. Don’t go running to the entrance, though. Instead, you will need to wait for a supply drop ship to land near your ship. You’ll be able to hear it with its distinct chicken-dance music. From here, access the supply drop using the “E” key and all the items inside of it will drop to the ground.

Grab that loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here the items you ordered can be picked up and added to your inventory.

How to use Walkie-Talkies in Lethal Company

Walkie-talkie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to using a Walkie-talkie, just like with everything else, you need to remember that it has a battery life. So using a walkie-talkie will drain its battery and likely run out the more it stays on. The walkie-talkie drains power faster when you talk into it, so if you plan to have it on to listen to whoever is on comms, the power-draining shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Before you can even use the walkie-talkie, you will need to turn it on using the “Q” key. Without it being turned on, you will not be able to hear or talk to other players, so make sure you don’t forget that crucial part.

Then to talk into it so others with the walkie-talkie can hear you. To do so, you need to hold down on the left mouse button when talking and let go when you finish. When you’re talking, you will not be able to hear what others are saying on the walkie-talkie, so be sure to communicate correctly to make the most out of the device.