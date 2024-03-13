Category:
Indies

How to zoom out in Sixty Four

Want to see more of your machines?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 07:22 am
A complex Six Four machine build.
Image via Playsaurus

If you are wondering whether you can zoom out in Sixty Four to get a better view of all your machines, luckily, the answer is yes. That said, it can be a bit tedious to figure out how to switch viewing perspectives, so here’s a guide to help you out.

Recommended Videos

How to zoom in and out in Sixty Four

A complex Sixty Four machine build
Unlock a better view. Image via Playsaurus

To zoom out (or zoom in) in Sixty Fourpress and hold the Shift key (or the Ctrl key) and then use the Scroll button on your mouse. 

Don’t like how the zoomed out version of Sixty Four looks? Don’t worry. Simply pressing the Shift or Ctrl keys without using the Scroll button returns the game’s view perspective to the original zoom.

Zoom out functionality wasn’t originally available in Sixty Four, leading to many requests from the community. While being able to change the amount of zoom seems like a basic functionality that should be present in every game, one shouldn’t forget that Sixty Four is not just an indie game—it is crafted, published, and managed by a solo developer Oleg Danilov. 

Missing out on certain crucial features is always possible with a one-man army. But the fact that Danilov managed to get back to the community with a solution is worth appreciation. 

The ability to zoom out in Sixty Four was added with March 12’s Patch 1.0.5. The same update also introduced a new type of machine, changes to the shop, and additional features like the ability to disable flash lights and Hungarian language support. In addition, Danilov also deployed a bunch of “rebalancing and refining” changes to the game. 

related content
Read Article How Plasma Deck works in Balatro and how to win with it
A screenshot of a scoring poker hand in Balatro using the Plasma Deck
Category: Indies
Indies
How Plasma Deck works in Balatro and how to win with it
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Read Article What is the Obelisk in Balatro and how does it work?
A screenshot of a Flush in Balatro with an Obelisk edited in above the hand.
Category: Indies
Indies
What is the Obelisk in Balatro and how does it work?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Read Article What is Double Tag in Balatro and how does it work?
A screenshot of the Mega Arcana Pack after being opened in Balatro.
Category: Indies
Indies
What is Double Tag in Balatro and how does it work?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Plasma Deck works in Balatro and how to win with it
A screenshot of a scoring poker hand in Balatro using the Plasma Deck
Category: Indies
Indies
How Plasma Deck works in Balatro and how to win with it
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Read Article What is the Obelisk in Balatro and how does it work?
A screenshot of a Flush in Balatro with an Obelisk edited in above the hand.
Category: Indies
Indies
What is the Obelisk in Balatro and how does it work?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 12, 2024
Read Article What is Double Tag in Balatro and how does it work?
A screenshot of the Mega Arcana Pack after being opened in Balatro.
Category: Indies
Indies
What is Double Tag in Balatro and how does it work?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 7, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com