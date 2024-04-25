rotwood main logo
Image via Klei Entertainment
Category:
Indies

How to type text in Rotwood

Chat with your fellow hunters.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 07:40 am

Rotwood is an engaging game to play by yourself or with friends. You square up against enemies in roguelike areas to get items that help you upgrade your base and character. It’s a hectic game, so talking to your friends is essential to staying alive.

Recommended Videos

While communicating via headphones with a microphone is the best way to play Rotwood, there is a way to type via text instead, even if the game doesn’t tell you how.

Rotwood: How to use text chat in multiplayer

rotwood in-game screenshot
Communication is key. Image via Klei Entertainment

To use text chat, press the Y key on your keyboard. When you press the key, it opens a text bot in the bottom middle of the screen. You can write the message you want to send friends and hit the enter key for everyone to read.

Once you send a message, it appears at the bottom left of the screen. However, it disappears after a while, which isn’t ideal when telling people things during hectic fights. It might be worth investing in an average headset to talk to your friends on Discord instead. It’s not like the game has random matchmaking. You invite players you know via a code to join your sessions.

As for those using a controller or playing via Steam Deck, there isn’t a button to open up text speech using these control schemes. Instead, use a keyboard to open the text box. So, if you have a controller connected to your PC, quickly put it down and press Y to type what you want to say before continuing to play.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article This ever-expanding Norse survival game is getting another massive biome update
Vikings on a longship travelling to the Ashlands in Valheim.
Category: Indies
Indies
This ever-expanding Norse survival game is getting another massive biome update
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article That’s not my Neighbor: Chester quiz answers
Chester Badge in That's not my Neighbor
Category: Indies
Indies
That’s not my Neighbor: Chester quiz answers
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Does Sker Ritual have crossplay? Answered
sker ritual pack shot
Category: Indies
Indies
Does Sker Ritual have crossplay? Answered
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article This ever-expanding Norse survival game is getting another massive biome update
Vikings on a longship travelling to the Ashlands in Valheim.
Category: Indies
Indies
This ever-expanding Norse survival game is getting another massive biome update
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article That’s not my Neighbor: Chester quiz answers
Chester Badge in That's not my Neighbor
Category: Indies
Indies
That’s not my Neighbor: Chester quiz answers
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Does Sker Ritual have crossplay? Answered
sker ritual pack shot
Category: Indies
Indies
Does Sker Ritual have crossplay? Answered
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 19, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.