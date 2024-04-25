How to type text in Rotwood

Rotwood is an engaging game to play by yourself or with friends. You square up against enemies in roguelike areas to get items that help you upgrade your base and character. It’s a hectic game, so talking to your friends is essential to staying alive.

While communicating via headphones with a microphone is the best way to play Rotwood, there is a way to type via text instead, even if the game doesn’t tell you how.

Rotwood: How to use text chat in multiplayer

Communication is key. Image via Klei Entertainment

To use text chat, press the Y key on your keyboard. When you press the key, it opens a text bot in the bottom middle of the screen. You can write the message you want to send friends and hit the enter key for everyone to read.

Once you send a message, it appears at the bottom left of the screen. However, it disappears after a while, which isn’t ideal when telling people things during hectic fights. It might be worth investing in an average headset to talk to your friends on Discord instead. It’s not like the game has random matchmaking. You invite players you know via a code to join your sessions.

As for those using a controller or playing via Steam Deck, there isn’t a button to open up text speech using these control schemes. Instead, use a keyboard to open the text box. So, if you have a controller connected to your PC, quickly put it down and press Y to type what you want to say before continuing to play.

