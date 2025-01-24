How to rotate items in Necesse

Necesse is having a free-to-play weekend on Steam, attracting many players from the 2019 Terraria-like classic. However, people are stuck trying to figure out which key does what.

Rotating is a problem many new players have, as the usual keys that rotating are assigned to, like Q, E, Shift, and others, don’t seem to do anything in this game. That’s because there is a very unusual way to rotate your objects, items, and other trinkets that you won’t think of if you’re standing still all the time.

So how does it all work?

How to rotate objects in Necesse

Time to set things up. Image via Fair Games ApS

The only way to rotate items in Necesse is by moving. There is no rotate key, and you’ll need to position your character in the direction you want to move your items.

By using the WASD keys, turn your character in the direction you want to rotate your item towards, and then you can place it down. When you press E to open up the inventory or try to craft anything, a silhouette of the item will appear to help you judge how it’ll look. This is when you need to use the WASD keys to rotate the item.

It’s pretty tedious, to say the least, as it feels like having an individual key bind to rotate objects would have been simpler to do, but for now, this is the only way you can rotate any item or object you are looking to place down when building your base or placing down your first Crafting Table.

Placing the objects is equally tricky, especially when trying to place them in pinpoint locations to make use of the space in your house and other buildings you have created. So, if you end up placing an item on the ground and want to rotate it, you need to pick it up before replacing it in the correct position.

How to pick up objects and items in Necesse

If you accidentally place an object in the wrong position or place, you’ll want to know how to move it.

While there is no way to physically move an item when you place it down, like with other crafting games, you only need to destroy the bed, torch, or item to return it to your inventory, and then you can go about placing it down again in an area of your choosing.

To destroy an item, equip your axe or shovel and keep smacking it. Some tools can only eliminate particular objects, so if one doesn’t work, keep cycling through them until you find the one you need.

