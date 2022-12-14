How to redeem Goose Goose Duck codes

Goose Goose Duck is another Among Us-like game that is currently gaining a lot of traction over on Steam, with thousands of players across the world giving it a go.

As well as the usual imposter game mode, the title includes a bunch of additional modes to sink your teeth in alongside an extensive cosmetic system where no two ducks (or geese) look the same. Some of these items, though, can sometimes be locked behind codes the developers will send out with purchases, or during limited-time events.

How to redeem codes in Goose Goose Duck

Open Up Goose Goose Duck Click on “Collections” in the Start Menu At the top of the menu, you’ll see “Redeem.” Click on it. Type in the code you want to redeem and hit Enter. If the code is active and successful, a new menu will pop up with the items you unlocked.

All Goose Goose Duck codes

There are currently no active codes for Goose Goose Duck at this time. This article will be updated as more become available.