How to quick swap in Sons of the Forest: hotbar and quick slots, explained

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the hit survival game from 2014, setting players loose on a new island ripe with all kinds of danger.

There are mutants, dangerous weather, and animals that all want a piece of you, so it’s wise to know how to quickly swap between weapons. While The Forest had a mini-hotbar, many players are wondering where it is in Sons of the Forest.

Fortunately, players still have a way to quickly switch between weapons thanks to the new hotkey that allows players to equip two weapons quickly. Here’s what you need to know about how to quickly swap in Sons of the Forest.

How do you quick-swap weapons in Sons of the Forest

Screengrab via Endnight Games

You can assign weapons to your quick slots on your backpack by going into your inventory with the I key.

Once in the inventory, right-click your backpack in the top right part of the screen when it says “Add to Backpack.” You can then right-click two weapons and equip them to the quick slots. Then anytime you hold the inventory key to bring up your backpack, then click the weapon you need.

The two weapons you right-click will be equipped to the backpack, whether they are in your hand or not, so you can’t equip a different weapon to your backpack when you’re holding one of the weapons in the quick slot.

This is a great tool, even if it is one slot smaller than the hotbar players had in the first game. While more immersive, this is likely to rub some players the wrong way.