How to play Vampire Survivors x Among Us Emergency Meeting DLC on Xbox and PC

Vampire Survivors got a shiny new DLC featuring characters from the popular online multiplayer game Among Us. In this guide, I will explain how to play it on Xbox and PC.

Do I need the base game to play Vampire Survivors x Among Us Emergency Meeting DLC?

Yes, you do. You need the base game because this isn’t a stand-alone title. More importantly, after the base game, you still need to buy the DLC. The base game normally goes for $5 but can often be found on sale. The DLC is currently enjoying its launch week sale, so it’s only $2, but the regular price will go up to $2.5. Even a whole year after its release, I still can’t believe how affordable yet addictive this game can be.

How to play Vampire Survivors x Among Us Emergency Meeting DLC on PC

You can buy the DLC from Steam’s Store Page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are using Steam, install Vampire Survivors from your Steam library if you haven’t already. Select the game and click on the game’s store page, and you should see the option to purchase the DLC, provided you have the base game. Buy the DLC, wait a few seconds for it to install, and you’ll be ready to play.

How to play Vampire Survivors x Among Us Emergency Meeting DLC on Xbox

To play the DLC on your Xbox, first open your My Games & Apps menu. Find Vampire Survivors, but don’t press A. Instead, just have it selected and press the Menu button. This will open a small window with a few options. Select Manage Game & Add-ons.

From this menu, you should see the base game and all the DLCs you have installed. Select the See in Microsoft Store option and it should take you to the Vampire Survivors store page. From there, find the Among Us Emergency Meeting DLC, buy it, and install it.

How to play the new Vampire Survivors x Among Us Emergency Meeting DLC levels on PC and Xbox

Can’t wait to unlock all the new stuff in this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports The new level should be at the bottom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you buy the DLC and install it, open up the game. Select the Start option and pick a character (anyone will do). When you get to the level select screen, simply scroll down to the very bottom, and you should see the new level Polus Replica. As is tradition with Vampire Survivors, you must unlock the rest by playing the game.

Have fun, and beware of the traitor.