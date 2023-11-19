Want to make the ship in Lethal Company truly feel like home? All you need to do is spruce up the place with furniture.

You may just spend the rest of your days out here so you better get used to life amongst the stars. Why not make the ship truly feel like home with some cozy lights, a shiny new toilet, and a romantic table for you and your best friend to dine on scrap. This is how to move furniture in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company move furniture guide

Storage menu to access your decorative items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the ship’s Terminal to start the furniture moving process. Firstly, type ‘Storage‘ into the command box. From here, you’ll see all of your purchased furniture from the ship’s Store. The Store can be accessed by typing ‘Store‘ into the command box. Furniture specifically falls under the Ship Decor tab on the Store’s inventory page.

The Ship Decor items have a weekly rotational schedule. These change per quota and can be sold out before you attempt to purchase. If you have your eyes set on a particular decorative item for the ship, make sure to purchase it first before it sells out. Depending on how far you get in the game will determine what decor items are available for purchase. The decor items vary and due to the randomized nature of Lethal Company, you won’t know what is in the Store’s inventory until you check the Terminal.

These are the Decor items you can buy in Lethal Company:

Record player

Cozy lights

Hazard Suit

Pajama Suit

Green Suit

Television

Table

Romantic table

Toilet

Shower

The Clown horn and Air horn also count as decorative items, but these can be picked up on Moons during scrap runs. With any furniture you buy, you can interact, hold, and place it down anywhere on your ship to spruce up the place. Use ‘B’ to move the furniture. You can use ‘X’ if you decide that you want to move this item into storage instead. This can then be accessed again via the Storage tab on the Terminal.

Unfortunately, anything you purchase on this save file will not pass over to another save or return in your playthrough if you get a game over (fired by The Company for missing your quota). If you continue to beat the quota set by The Company, the game will carry on as normal and your hard-earned cash spent on furniture will be saved.