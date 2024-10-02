How to get infinite money in TCG Card Shop Simulator

TCG Card Shop Simulator can become grindy as you buy items and pay off your bills. For those who want to make the best shop possible without wasting hours getting there, getting infinite money is an excellent workaround.

Equally, if your save file has been corrupted and you don’t want to get through the early grind again, using an infinite money cheat can get you back to where you were before and let you set up everything without starting from scratch.

While there is no option to get infinite money in-game, some sites can access your game’s saved data to change every aspect of your experience. So, if you want to cheat the system and get a leg up toward creating your dream card shop, here is what you need to do.

TCG Card Shop Simulator: How to mod in infinite money

a player walks through the aisle of a card shop, with cards in glass containers around them

To get infinite money in TCG Card Shop Simulator, you need to find your saved file data and then use a website to alter the amount of money you have. Here’s how to do it:

1. Go to C:\Users\<username>\AppData\LocalLow\OPNeonGames\Card Shop Simulator\. You should then be in a folder with multiple files, including your multiple save files.

2. Find your latest save file. It should look like savedGames_Release.GD, with a number after it. If you have multiple saved files, you might need to edit all of the files to ensure they are the ones you want to get infinite money on to be safe.

3. Go to the SaveEditOnline website and upload your save file, you should then get a massive text dump of everything in the file that you can’t access usually.

4. Search for m_CoinAmount and edit the number next to it to the amount of money you want, whether it’s a couple thousand or millions. The website has multiple pages; you usually need to go to the last page to find the m_CoinAmount option.

5. Redownload your file from the website and then replace it with the original save file. Save a second copy of your playthrough if you want to be safe.

6. Open the game. Your save file should show the new money amount if everything worked properly.

You can also use the site to change other aspects of the game and help unlock achievements faster, such as cleaning up your smelly customers. Infinite money is probably the best feature, though, as the game in its current state is tough to invest time into when it feels like you’re constantly having to pay off bills and licenses that are far too expensive and take hours of gameplay to get through.

There is also an option on the website to change your shop level. If you want to reach level 100 for the in-game achievement, and so you can purchase everything the game offers, you need to set the total to 99. As you start at least one, the in-game file keeps track of how many levels you’ve gained, so setting the total to 99 gives you the maximum level. If you enter 100 instead, it can break your save file completely.

The infinite money cheat can be super useful for anyone wanting to test out the game’s limits, but I like to use it to test certain shop layouts or create a sandbox creative mode that gives me the freedom to experiment. The fun never lasts long, but it allows me to develop ideas for my main campaign.

As the game is in early access, hopefully, future updates will address the grind and improve the gameplay experience overall—maybe even giving us new features like in-shop tournaments and other exciting features.

