How to get infinite money in Fast Food Simulator

The early stages of Fast Food Simulator can be a bit of a drag, even if you play on the earliest difficulty, so you might be tempted to cheat to get more money to set you up for the long run. Thankfully, there are methods to earn money without needing to work, should you be so inclined.

Recommended Videos

Equally, if your save file gets corrupted or you want to play a more sandbox-like mode, it’s a great way to experience the game and tackle things at your own pace. But how does it all work?

Fast Food Simulator: How to mod in infinite money

Beat the system. AI Image via No Ceiling Games

To get infinite money in Fast Food Simulator, you need to download an external engine that’ll give you access to the game’s files. Here’s how it works.

Download Cheat Engine. Have the Cheat Engine open and load the Fast Food Simulator. Go into your save file and make your way to the PC, but don’t open it yet. Open up Cheat Engine. Hit the PC icon in the top left corner to open the Process List, and click on Fast Food Simulator from the menu. Hit “Open.” On the right side toggle “Value Type” and select All instead of 4 Bytes. In the top bar called Hex, type the current amount of money you have in the game. Then click “First Scan” above it. After the loading bar finishes, click out of Cheat Engine and go back to the game. Open up the Market and buy a single item. Click out of the computer and reopen Cheat Engine. In Hex, write the total amount of money you have in-game after spending. Click “Next Scan.” On the left of Cheat Engine is a Found screen, left click and drag your cursor to highlight all the new amounts. With everything highlighted, right-click on the highlighted amounts and select the “Change value of selected addresses” option. In the new Change Value box that opens up, put in the amount of money you want to have. Click “Ok.” Go collect the previously bought items from the truck and place them in your store. Then, return to the computer and spend more money on something new, and the in-game currency should refresh to the new amount.

You can then spend the money on whatever you want and not have to worry about profits ever again, giving you freedom to buy as much as you want, when you want.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy