How to find Testing Chamber in Killing Floor 3 beta

Killing Floor 3’s beta began on Feb. 19, but players are already having trouble finding one of the game’s first objectives, the Testing Chamber.

The story of Killing Floor 3 is simple as always, with gameplay being the core element of the franchise. Players group up teams of six and fight biogenetically modified humans called Zeds. Zeds come in waves, and they get stronger with each wave —but so do players.

Killing Floor 3 introduces a few things to the series, with objectives being one of them. Locating the Testing Chamber seems to be one of the first dead-ends players have encountered, but there’s a simple explanation.

How to find the Testing Chamber in Killing Floor 3 beta

Not everything is in the beta. Image via Tripwire Interactive

One of the first objectives in Killing Floor 3 is finding the Testing Chamber. It will become your main mission after you complete the first map. However, locating the Testing Chamber and completing the objective is currently not possible since it isn’t in the beta version of Killing Floor 3.

The developers personally addressed and explained this on Feb. 7. Tripwire Interactive posted a closed beta FAQ outlining some shortfalls of the early access. One of the topics mentioned was mission progress.

“Players will be unable to advance past the first mission in this beta. Mission progression will stop at ‘MISSION: SAMPLE ANALYSIS,'” the post reads.

When will the Testing Chamber and other missions become available in Killing Floor 3?

We got to be patient, my Nightfall friend. Image via Tripwire Interactive

The developer will unlikely add the Testing Chamber or any other objectives in the Killing Floor 3 beta. Instead, players will probably have to wait until full release, with the game scheduled to go live on March 25.

There’s not long to wait unless there’s a delay. The response to the beta has been mixed so far, with fans of the franchise complaining about UI, Zeds’ mechanics, and “lifeless” gameplay. But given the release date isn’t far away, a delay seems unlikely at this point.

