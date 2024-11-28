How to catch a Leedsichthys in Webfishing

Webfishing has plenty of fish to add to your collection, but some are particularly challenging to get your hands on. The Leedsichthys is one of the rarest fish you can catch and we’ve got a guide to help you on your quest.

You can find Leedsichthys in the Misc category in Webfishing, which hints that it has particular requirements for catching, and you need to have the right gear and Mother Nature on your side.

If you’ve been reeling in no luck in your hunt for a Leedsichthys, follow our guide below to ensure you’re not missing anything important.

Webfishing leedsichthys catching guide

Reel it in. Image via lamedeveloper

Leedsichthys is one of the rarest fish to catch in Webfishing because there are specific requirements for obtaining it. Crucially, it must be raining in Webfishing for you to have a chance of catching a Leedsichthys.

There’s an additional step, however, as you need to be under a rain cloud. You can tell when you’re in the position as the screen darkens and you can see the rain on screen. You can follow the rain cloud to continue to benefit from the effect.

While following the rain cloud, don’t worry about fishing in the right location because you can catch Leedsichthys in freshwater and saltwater. You can also make it rain with the Shower Lure, which has a six percent chance of triggering with each fish caught and lasts for around 50 seconds.

Though the Shower Lure gives you a chance of triggering rain, it’s not as useful for catching a Leedsichthys specifically as the fish is extremely rare. Use a Golden Hook, a Sparkling Lure, or a Large Lure to maximize your chances.

Of the three, the Golden Hook is the best choice but is also the most expensive. If you can’t afford it, the Sparkling Lure provides better odds of catching a rare fish, while the Large Lure provides a better chance of a large fish. Leedsichthys falls into both categories, so either is a solid choice.

You also need to use any bait other than Worms to catch it, as the lowest quality of bait is no good in this particular hunt. It doesn’t matter which of the other types of bait you opt for. Just leave the worms in the ground.

