All Bait and what it does in Webfishing

Webfishing is a great way to spend time with friends, but the Bait you use significantly impacts your chances of catching a whopper. In fact, you might be using completely the wrong type of Bait—we’re here to help.

Bait in Webfishing acts exactly like it does in the real world, luring fish toward your cast and offering a tempting bite. Without Bait, you won’t be able to catch fish in Webfishing, and your chances of catching better fish increase with higher-quality Baits.

If you’re unsure what you should be equipping at the end of your rod in Webfishing, we have the full breakdown with everything you need to know.

All Webfishing Bait and effects

There are six types of Bait in Webfishing, which increase in tier. To unlock different Baits, head inside the main hub and speak to the large frog. Bait Licenses are required to unlock different types of Bait, though they unlock as you increase your Camp Tier.

The best type of Bait in Webfishing is Nautilus, although each type of Bait above Worms has a low chance of catching a unique type of fish. Keep this in mind when hunting rarer fish, and switch things up as needed.

Once you unlock more Bait Licenses, there is no need to use Worms ever again. The loot pool when using Worms as Bait is restricted to only low-tier fish, so it’s not worth your time.

Bait Type Effects Worms – Low-quality cheap Bait.

– Catches low-tier fish only. Crickets – Standard-quality cheap Bait.

– Catches all tiers of fish.

– Low chance of finding Shining Fish. Leeches – Above standard-quality Bait.

– Catches all tiers of fish.

– Low chance of finding Glistening Fish. Minnow – High-quality Bait.

– Catches all tiers of fish.

– Low chance of finding Opulent Fish. Squid – Very high-quality Bait.

– Catches all tiers of fish.

– Low chance of finding Radiant Fish. Nautilus – Pristine quality Bait.

– Catches all tiers of fish.

– Low chance of finding Alpha Fish.

