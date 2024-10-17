Every Lure and what it does in Webfishing

Webfishing has plenty to dive into in your bid to catch all the fish in the game and become a master angler, with a variety of Lures that can make a big difference.

Lures in Webfishing work as you’d expect. You attach them to the end of your rod, and they provide some big benefits—which is vital if you’re hunting for a particular fish or want to increase the amount of money in your pocket.

If you’re unsure which Lure to spend your hard-earned cash on, we’ve listed them all below and their benefits.

All Webfishing Lures and effects

There are 15 types of Lure in Webfishing, many of which provide unique benefits. If you’re hunting for a particular type of fish, it’s worth looking at the table below to see which Lure is the best choice.

Lure Effect None No special abilities. Fly Hook Increased catch rate for smaller fish. Lucky Hook Extra one to 10 percent in value of each catch in cash. Patient Hook Waits for player input before beginning the fishing minigame. Quick Jig Increased rod power by 15 percent and reel speed by 25 percent. Salty Lure Catch saltwater fish in any body of water. Fresh Lure Catch freshwater fish in any body of water. Efficient Lure 20 percent chance not to consume bait on catch. Magnet Lure Increases junk catch chance to 9.5 percent and treasure catch chance to 0.4 percent. Large Lure 25 percent chance to consume an extra bait, increased chance of catching larger fish. Attractive Angler Increases catch chance by 30 percent. Sparkling Lure 25 percent chance to consume an extra bait, increases catch rate for higher-tier fish. Double Hook 25 percent chance to consume an extra bait, 15 percent chance to double the fish or junk caught. Golden Hook Consumes three bait. Increases the catch rate for rare fish. Challenge Lure Popups appear during the fishing minigame, each one passed awards a percentage of the fish’s worth.

What Lure is the best in Webfishing?

The best Lure to select Webfishing largely depends on what you’re trying to catch. For example, if you want small fish, the Fly Hook is the best choice, while Magnet Lures are the best if you want to catch junk and treasure.

Overall, though, the best Lures to use are the Attractive Angler, which increases catch chance by 30 percent; the Efficient Lure, which has a 20 percent chance not to consume bait on catch; and the Patient Hook, which is great if you’re playing in the background as the minigame doesn’t start until you tell it too.

Try switching around your Lures regularly to see which works best for you!

