Indies

Every Lure and what it does in Webfishing

Using different Lures in Webfishing is a great way to expand your collection of fish caught.
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 05:22 am

Webfishing has plenty to dive into in your bid to catch all the fish in the game and become a master angler, with a variety of Lures that can make a big difference.

Lures in Webfishing work as you’d expect. You attach them to the end of your rod, and they provide some big benefits—which is vital if you’re hunting for a particular fish or want to increase the amount of money in your pocket.

If you’re unsure which Lure to spend your hard-earned cash on, we’ve listed them all below and their benefits.

All Webfishing Lures and effects

There are 15 types of Lure in Webfishing, many of which provide unique benefits. If you’re hunting for a particular type of fish, it’s worth looking at the table below to see which Lure is the best choice.

LureEffect
NoneNo special abilities.
Fly HookIncreased catch rate for smaller fish.
Lucky HookExtra one to 10 percent in value of each catch in cash.
Patient HookWaits for player input before beginning the fishing minigame.
Quick JigIncreased rod power by 15 percent and reel speed by 25 percent.
Salty LureCatch saltwater fish in any body of water.
Fresh LureCatch freshwater fish in any body of water.
Efficient Lure20 percent chance not to consume bait on catch.
Magnet LureIncreases junk catch chance to 9.5 percent and treasure catch chance to 0.4 percent.
Large Lure25 percent chance to consume an extra bait, increased chance of catching larger fish.
Attractive AnglerIncreases catch chance by 30 percent.
Sparkling Lure25 percent chance to consume an extra bait, increases catch rate for higher-tier fish.
Double Hook25 percent chance to consume an extra bait, 15 percent chance to double the fish or junk caught.
Golden HookConsumes three bait. Increases the catch rate for rare fish.
Challenge LurePopups appear during the fishing minigame, each one passed awards a percentage of the fish’s worth.

What Lure is the best in Webfishing?

The best Lure to select Webfishing largely depends on what you’re trying to catch. For example, if you want small fish, the Fly Hook is the best choice, while Magnet Lures are the best if you want to catch junk and treasure.

Overall, though, the best Lures to use are the Attractive Angler, which increases catch chance by 30 percent; the Efficient Lure, which has a 20 percent chance not to consume bait on catch; and the Patient Hook, which is great if you’re playing in the background as the minigame doesn’t start until you tell it too.

Try switching around your Lures regularly to see which works best for you!

