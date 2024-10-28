How to attach scope in Zero Sievert

Zero Sievert doesn’t have a clear tutorial on how you can do pretty much anything. You have to figure out the controls, the menu shortcuts, how to use items, and also how to mod your weapons and attach a scope to your gun. Luckily, it’s not too difficult.

Recommended Videos

How to attach a scope in Zero Sievert

Open up your workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for the Mod Weapons option on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Scopes tab will have everything you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All weapon mods can be attached to your weapons through the workbench. Even if you have the scope in your inventory, you won’t be able to simply attach it to your weapon at any time just using your hands.

The workbench is to the left of the bar in the Hideout. Interact with it and click on the Mod Weapons tab; this will show all the weapons you have that can be modded. Then, click on the Scope tab to show the scopes you currently have. To attach the scope to your weapon, just click on it, or drag it to the right into the smaller rectangle.

Weapon mods can make a huge difference in a game as unforgiving as Zero Sievert, and the scope is one type of attachment present in the game. You can also attach stocks, grips, handguards, barrels, magazines, and muzzles to your weapons.

You need to make sure the scope is compatible with the weapon you want to attach it to. Some scopes such as the Alton Scope, the Milosun Red Dot, and Vodoo Scope are compatible with all weapons, but others, like the TSU Scope, EC 74 Iron Sight, and the CU Scope, can only be attached to a few guns.

Zero Sievert Weapon Mods stats, explained

Each attachment can have improvements for the recoil, ergonomics, accuracy, reload speed, and damage stats of a weapon. Scopes will also increase the view distance and change the view pattern when aiming. Here’s what each of them does:

Recoil: Changes the speed of the reticle’s movement after you shoot.

Changes the speed of the reticle’s movement after you shoot. Ergonomic: Changes the speed of the scope movement and the reticle’s retraction.

Changes the speed of the scope movement and the reticle’s retraction. Accuracy: Changes the reticle’s size.

Changes the reticle’s size. Reload speed: Changes how fast you reload your weapon.

Changes how fast you reload your weapon. Damage: Changes how much your weapons deal damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy