How long is a day in Lethal Company?

Days in Lethal Company are often filled with various adventures and missions. When you land on new planets or moons, you’ll want to make the most out of your time, so knowing how long a day is in Lethal Company can come in handy.

In addition to helping you organize your time in the game, learning the duration of a Lethal Company day will have the same impact on your real-life time management. Sitting down to play Lethal Company with friends shouldn’t be an unknown time commitment, especially if you have a packed schedule.

Days can also be called rounds in Lethal Company, and here’s everything we know about them.

How long does a round last in Lethal Company?

You can lose track of time with good company around. Image via Zeekerss

One day in Lethal Company is 11 minutes long. When you start a new Lethal Company save, you’ll be given a three-day deadline to meet your quota. With one round lasting 11 minutes, a complete Lethal Company cycle lasts 33 minutes.

You’ll have the option to increase the day duration in Lethal Company, though. I tried doubling the day duration in the game while playing with friends, and the extra time limit fell off at the beginning since the default time limit is a characteristic of the game. However, the extra time provides some additional space, which can be appreciated by players who enjoy slower paces.

How to increase the day’s duration in Lethal Company

You can increase Lethal Company’s day duration with mods. Download the Thunderstore Mod Manager for Lethal Company and search for mods like “Longer Day.” Such mods will allow you to change the time speed in the game and help you increase the day duration by twice in their default settings.