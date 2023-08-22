All Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions

To go far in Vampire Survivors and beat the monsters that will try to take your life, you’ll need to evolve your weapons.
To get weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors, you’ll need to level up a weapon to its maximum level and combine it with a passive item, minus the bi-bracelet and tri-bracelet. Some evolutions, not all of them, also require you to upgrade the passive item to the maximum level as well.
There are dozens of weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors, but to make it easier for you, we split them into three parts—the ones in the base game, the Legacy of Moonspell DLC, and the Tides of Foscari DLC. You’ll know exactly what weapons you must pair with passive items to get an evolution and if there is an extra condition for it.
Here are all of Vampire Survivors’ weapon evolutions.
Vampire Survivors: All weapon evolutions
All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivor‘s base game
|Weapon or weapons
|Item or items
|Evolution
|Special condition to get the evolution
|Axe
|Candelabrador
|Death Spiral
|Bracelet
|Bi-Bracelet
|Bi-Bracelet spawn in chests after you upgrade Bracelet to the maximum level.
|Bi-Bracelet
|Tri-Bracelet
|Tri-Bracelet spawn in chests after you upgrade Bi-Bracelet to the maximum level.
|Clock Lancet
|Silver Ring and Gold Ring
|Infinite Corridor
|You must level up the weapon and the items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Cross
|Clover
|Heaven Sword
|Fire Wand
|Spinach
|Hellfire
|Flames of Mispell
|Torrona’s Box
|Ashes of Muspell
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Garlic
|Pummarola
|Soul Eater
|Gatti Amari
|Stone Mask
|Vicious Hunger
|King Bible
|Spellbinder
|Unholy Vespers
|Knife
|Bracer
|Thousand Edge
|Laurel
|Metaglio Left and Metaglio Right
|Crimson Shroud
|You must level up the weapon and the items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Lightning Ring
|Duplicator
|Thunder Loop
|Magic Wand
|Empty Tome
|Holy Wand
|Peachone
|Ebony Wings
|Vandalier
|The weapon and item must be at maximum level before Vandalier is available.
|Pentagram
|Crown
|Gorgeous Moon
|Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow
|Tiragisú
|Phieraggi
|Runetracer
|Armor
|No Future
|Santa Water
|Attractorb
|La Borra
|Shadow Pinion
|Wings
|Valkyrie Turner
|Song of Mana
|Skull O’Maniac
|Mannajja
|Vento Sacro
|Bloody Tear
|Fuwalafuwaloo
|Vento Sacro must be at maximum level to Fuwalafuwaloo become available.
|Victory Sword
|Torrona’s Box
|Sole Solution
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Whip
|Hollow Heart
|Bloody Tear
All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of Moonspell
|Weapon or weapons
|Item or items
|Evolution
|Special condition to get the evolution
|Four Seasons
|Candelabrador and Spinach
|Godai Shuffle
|You must level up the weapon and both items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Mille Bolle Blu
|Spellbinder
|Boo Roo Boolle
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Mirage Robe
|Attractorb
|J’Odore
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Night Sword
|Stone Mask
|Muramasa
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Silver Wind
|Pummarola
|Festive Winds
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Summon Night
|Duplicator
|Echo Night
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Tides of Foscari
|Weapon or weapons
|Item or items
|Evolution
|Special condition to get the evolution
|Eskizzibur
|Armor
|Legionnaire
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Flash Arrows
|Bracer and Clover
|Millionaire
|You must level up the weapon and both items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Prismatic Missile
|Crown
|Luminaire
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|Shadow Servant
|Skull O’Maniac
|Ophion
|You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
|SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike
|SpellStrom
|All three weapons must be at maximum level to get this evolution.