All Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions

To go far in Vampire Survivors and beat the monsters that will try to take your life, you’ll need to evolve your weapons.

To get weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors, you’ll need to level up a weapon to its maximum level and combine it with a passive item, minus the bi-bracelet and tri-bracelet. Some evolutions, not all of them, also require you to upgrade the passive item to the maximum level as well.

There are dozens of weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors, but to make it easier for you, we split them into three parts—the ones in the base game, the Legacy of Moonspell DLC, and the Tides of Foscari DLC. You’ll know exactly what weapons you must pair with passive items to get an evolution and if there is an extra condition for it.

Here are all of Vampire Survivors’ weapon evolutions.

Vampire Survivors: All weapon evolutions

All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivor‘s base game

Weapon or weapons Item or items Evolution Special condition to get the evolution Axe Candelabrador Death Spiral Bracelet Bi-Bracelet Bi-Bracelet spawn in chests after you upgrade Bracelet to the maximum level. Bi-Bracelet Tri-Bracelet Tri-Bracelet spawn in chests after you upgrade Bi-Bracelet to the maximum level. Clock Lancet Silver Ring and Gold Ring Infinite Corridor You must level up the weapon and the items to the maximum level to get this evolution. Cross Clover Heaven Sword Fire Wand Spinach Hellfire Flames of Mispell Torrona’s Box Ashes of Muspell You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Garlic Pummarola Soul Eater Gatti Amari Stone Mask Vicious Hunger King Bible Spellbinder Unholy Vespers Knife Bracer Thousand Edge Laurel Metaglio Left and Metaglio Right Crimson Shroud You must level up the weapon and the items to the maximum level to get this evolution. Lightning Ring Duplicator Thunder Loop Magic Wand Empty Tome Holy Wand Peachone Ebony Wings Vandalier The weapon and item must be at maximum level before Vandalier is available. Pentagram Crown Gorgeous Moon Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow Tiragisú Phieraggi Runetracer Armor No Future Santa Water Attractorb La Borra Shadow Pinion Wings Valkyrie Turner Song of Mana Skull O’Maniac Mannajja Vento Sacro Bloody Tear Fuwalafuwaloo Vento Sacro must be at maximum level to Fuwalafuwaloo become available. Victory Sword Torrona’s Box Sole Solution You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Whip Hollow Heart Bloody Tear

All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of Moonspell

Weapon or weapons Item or items Evolution Special condition to get the evolution Four Seasons Candelabrador and Spinach Godai Shuffle You must level up the weapon and both items to the maximum level to get this evolution. Mille Bolle Blu Spellbinder Boo Roo Boolle You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Mirage Robe Attractorb J’Odore You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Night Sword Stone Mask Muramasa You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Silver Wind Pummarola Festive Winds You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Summon Night Duplicator Echo Night You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.

All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Tides of Foscari

Weapon or weapons Item or items Evolution Special condition to get the evolution Eskizzibur Armor Legionnaire You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Flash Arrows Bracer and Clover Millionaire You must level up the weapon and both items to the maximum level to get this evolution. Prismatic Missile Crown Luminaire You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. Shadow Servant Skull O’Maniac Ophion You must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution. SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike SpellStrom All three weapons must be at maximum level to get this evolution.

