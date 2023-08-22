All Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions

There's a lot of work to do.

To go far in Vampire Survivors and beat the monsters that will try to take your life, you’ll need to evolve your weapons.

To get weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors, you’ll need to level up a weapon to its maximum level and combine it with a passive item, minus the bi-bracelet and tri-bracelet. Some evolutions, not all of them, also require you to upgrade the passive item to the maximum level as well.

There are dozens of weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors, but to make it easier for you, we split them into three parts—the ones in the base game, the Legacy of Moonspell DLC, and the Tides of Foscari DLC. You’ll know exactly what weapons you must pair with passive items to get an evolution and if there is an extra condition for it.

Here are all of Vampire Survivors’ weapon evolutions.

Vampire Survivors: All weapon evolutions

All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivor‘s base game

Weapon or weaponsItem or itemsEvolutionSpecial condition to get the evolution
AxeCandelabradorDeath Spiral
BraceletBi-BraceletBi-Bracelet spawn in chests after you upgrade Bracelet to the maximum level.
Bi-BraceletTri-BraceletTri-Bracelet spawn in chests after you upgrade Bi-Bracelet to the maximum level.
Clock LancetSilver Ring and Gold RingInfinite CorridorYou must level up the weapon and the items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
CrossCloverHeaven Sword
Fire WandSpinachHellfire
Flames of MispellTorrona’s BoxAshes of MuspellYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
GarlicPummarolaSoul Eater
Gatti AmariStone MaskVicious Hunger
King BibleSpellbinderUnholy Vespers
Knife BracerThousand Edge
LaurelMetaglio Left and Metaglio RightCrimson ShroudYou must level up the weapon and the items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Lightning RingDuplicatorThunder Loop
Magic WandEmpty TomeHoly Wand
PeachoneEbony WingsVandalierThe weapon and item must be at maximum level before Vandalier is available.
PentagramCrownGorgeous Moon
Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The SparrowTiragisúPhieraggi
RunetracerArmorNo Future
Santa WaterAttractorbLa Borra
Shadow PinionWingsValkyrie Turner
Song of ManaSkull O’ManiacMannajja
Vento SacroBloody TearFuwalafuwalooVento Sacro must be at maximum level to Fuwalafuwaloo become available.
Victory SwordTorrona’s BoxSole SolutionYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
WhipHollow HeartBloody Tear

All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of Moonspell

Weapon or weaponsItem or itemsEvolutionSpecial condition to get the evolution
Four SeasonsCandelabrador and SpinachGodai ShuffleYou must level up the weapon and both items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Mille Bolle BluSpellbinderBoo Roo BoolleYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Mirage RobeAttractorbJ’OdoreYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Night SwordStone MaskMuramasaYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Silver WindPummarolaFestive WindsYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Summon NightDuplicatorEcho NightYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.

All weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Tides of Foscari

Weapon or weaponsItem or itemsEvolutionSpecial condition to get the evolution
EskizziburArmorLegionnaireYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Flash ArrowsBracer and CloverMillionaireYou must level up the weapon and both items to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Prismatic MissileCrownLuminaireYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
Shadow ServantSkull O’ManiacOphionYou must level up the weapon and the item to the maximum level to get this evolution.
SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrikeSpellStromAll three weapons must be at maximum level to get this evolution.

