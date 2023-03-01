All Sons of the Forest console commands

Sons of the Forest can be considered one of the most difficult games released in 2023 so far. You have to fight hordes of cannibals while getting food and finding weapons to survive the journey on the remote island.

If you’re having a hard time progressing in Sons of the Forest, one of the alternatives you have is to download the third-party program WeMod and start using commands that can buff your survival stats or simply turn on God mode if you wish so.

Read through this article and you’ll learn how to start using the console commands in Sons of the Forest and all the commands available.

How to unlock and activate console commands in Sons of the Forest

In order to start using console commands in Sons of the Forest, you need to download the third-party cheat client WeMod. Although WeMod doesn’t install anything into your game files, we advise you to use the software only when you’re playing offline so you don’t risk getting banned from the game.

After WeMod is installed on your PC, create an account if you have never used this program. The software will detect you have installed Sons of the Forest on your PC and all you have to do is start the game.

Once Sons of the Forest is open, select a save game or create a new game. Then all you have to do is press F10 to activate WeMod’s console in your game. You’ll hear a beep that tells you the console has been activated and then you can press F1 to bring up the console.

Most useful Sons of the Forest console commands

As soon as you press F1 to bring up the console in Sons of the Forest, it will show you all the console commands available. Some of them are not really useful or we don’t know yet what they do. In order to activate them, though, you must type the command yourself. Sometimes, you’ll also have to type “on” or “off” after the command to activate or deactivate it in your game.

Here are all console commands in Sons of the Forest. Always save your game before trying a new console command, this way you can simply load if it goes wrong.