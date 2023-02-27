Sons of the Forest has already broken into Steam’s all-time peak player list with insane numbers

Sons of the Forest already achieved two massive feats just a day after its early access launch.

According to SteamDB, which is an independent database website that records analytics for Steam games, Sons of the Forest already broke into the list of the 20 games with the highest all-time peak players.

At the moment of writing, the game places itself at number 18, behind multiplayer deduction game Among Us at 17. It now has a higher peak player count than isometric top-down shooter game Postal (no. 19) and naval warfare-themed title World of Warships (no. 20). Sons of the Forest’s all-time peak player count is recorded at 414,257.

Another milestone Sons of the Forest has set includes the news shared by its developer, Endnight Games. The horror title has now sold over 2 million copies during the first 24 hours of the game’s early access period.

Hey Everyone,



Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.



the team endnight — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) February 24, 2023

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the 2014 horror game The Forest. Here, players can take control of a character who is stuck on an island full of cannibals.

“Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator,” the game’s official description reads.