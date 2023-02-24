All weapons in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the 2014 survival horror game The Forest. Developed by Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest offers a unique survival experience that will have you manage your food supplies and other resources to survive the harsh environment you have been led into. Apart from this, surviving also means you will have to find a place to camp so that the dangers of the wilderness do not get to you.

Once you have these issues sorted, you will need to learn how to defend yourself in case those dangers do make it to you. Be it mutants or cannibals, keeping them away will require you to have some help. In this case, the best help comes in the form of a plethora of weapons. Each weapon is well suited to a certain task and no two weapons offer a similar experience when you use them.

As such, Sons of the Forest has a wide variety of weapons to choose from. These can range from simple implements to blunt weapons to edged weapons to guns. Every weapon offers a different playstyle and these are the ones you get to play with.

Weapons in Sons of the Forest

While it looks like there will be several weapons to choose from in Sons of the Forest, not all of them have been confirmed yet. We do have a list of weapons, both melee and ranged, that are confirmed to be in the game and all of them can indeed be lethal. The damage output for different weapons will vary, however, so it makes sense to use different weapons to deal with different enemies.

Sons of the Forest melee weapons

Image via Endnight Games

Melee weapons are best used in close-quarters combat. Use them to keep enemies at bay while you finish them off with ranged weapons. In some cases, the melee weapons can be strong enough to cut your way through several enemies if need be. As mentioned before, their damage values will vary, so make sure you have the best weapon for each situation.

These are all of the melee weapons confirmed to be in the game.

Axe: A classic weapon from the first game. This one can be used to hack off limbs.

A classic weapon from the first game. This one can be used to hack off limbs. Cattle Prod: This weapon is mostly used to stun enemies that get too close to you.

This weapon is mostly used to stun enemies that get too close to you. Chainsaw: It doubles as a weapon and a tool to chop down trees.

It doubles as a weapon and a tool to chop down trees. Crafted Spear: A weapon that does a moderate amount of melee damage.

A weapon that does a moderate amount of melee damage. Guitar: Not a very sturdy weapon but it can be used to bash enemies.

Not a very sturdy weapon but it can be used to bash enemies. Limbs: The hacked-off limbs of enemies can be used as weapons to fight back in a pinch.

The hacked-off limbs of enemies can be used as weapons to fight back in a pinch. Stun Baton: A strong melee weapon that can also be used to shock enemies.

Sons of the Forest ranged weapons

Image via Endnight Games

Ranged weapons are ideal for picking off enemies from a safe distance. These weapons work great as a finisher after softening enemies up with your melee weapons but some of them can pack a great enough punch to neutralize a group of enemies if need be. You will find some of these during exploration while the others can be crafted if you have the recipe and the items needed to make them.

These are all of the ranged weapons confirmed to be in the game.

Crafted Bow: Just like the crafted spear, it deals a moderate amount of ranged damage.

Just like the crafted spear, it deals a moderate amount of ranged damage. Crossbow: A powerful ranged weapon that can take out enemies with its bolts.

A powerful ranged weapon that can take out enemies with its bolts. Molotov Cocktail: A craftable weapon that can set enemies on fire when tossed.

A craftable weapon that can set enemies on fire when tossed. Pistol: The first ranged weapon you come across that works well in any situation.

The first ranged weapon you come across that works well in any situation. Shotgun: Probably the most powerful ranged weapon that deals an impressive amount of damage in close quarters.

Probably the most powerful ranged weapon that deals an impressive amount of damage in close quarters. Taser Gun: Use this weapon to shock enemies from a distance if you are lacking ammo.

Use this weapon to shock enemies from a distance if you are lacking ammo. Time Bomb: An explosive that deals a massive amount of area damage.

These are all of the weapons we know of in the game. Since the game is still in early access, we will update this piece with more information when we learn of more weapons that are in or will be added to the game.